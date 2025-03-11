The best Mexico City staycation plans this Spring Break

Born and raised in Mexico City myself, I can tell you: there is no better time to enjoy the city than when it’s empty. And yes, Spring Break is an all-time favorite for that. As capitalinos flee their crazy hometown in search of their beaches of choice, we who are budget-tight or simply unwilling to leave the city can enjoy a traffic-free CDMX. Believe it or not, that can actually happen.

Imagine a car-free Anillo Periférico? Or an un-crowded Centro Histórico? Well, although this is hard to picture — and might seem contradictory to foreign folk — holidays are usually the best time to have a nice stroll around the capital. This is especially true during Semana Santa, or Easter. In a country that’s 77% Catholic, as per INEGI’s latest surveys, this holiday is dutifully observed as a religious time of penance.

People living in Mexico City who are not originally from the capital wish to go home and spend the holidays with their loved ones. And we, born and raised here, often long for a well-deserved break from our daily capitalino lives. This does not mean, however, that Mexico City becomes dull during Spring Break. On the contrary, given that the city will be mostly empty and walkable, here’s our digest of the best staycation plans for Spring Break 2025.

When is Spring Break 2025?

This year, Spring Break in Mexico will start around the second week of April. Namely, the ‘Semana Santa’ vacations will start on April 14, 2025, and end on April 27, as per the Education Ministry’s official calendar. Children will be exempted from school attendance for over two weeks this year, which is far more than I got back in the day. This, of course, comes as a very nice surprise for those of us who are definitely not leaving town this year for Easter vacay.

The best plans for Spring Break staycationers in Mexico City

Watch the Pascual full moon from Mexico City’s clear night skies

Ever wondered why Easter Day always has a full moon? That is not at all a coincidence: in the year 325 A.D., during the First Council of Nicaea, Roman emperor Constantine I established that the first Sunday following the fourteenth day of a new moon would be the day to begin Easter. Namely, the celebration of the Resurrection of Christ, who is believed to awaken from the dead on the third day after his crucifixion. That’s 2000 years of Christian history for you, in just a paragraph. You’re welcome.

Often referred to as “Pink Moon,” following the Northern Native American tradition, this astronomical occurrence was named “after a species of early blooming wildflower,” as documented by the Museum of Greenwich. “In other cultures,” the institution adds, “this moon is called the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon.”

Under the Libra constellation, the Pink Moon will bloom in the summer night sky on April 12, 2025. Although this does not fall strictly under the official Spring Break calendar, you can plan ahead and look for an elevated rooftop to watch the satellite from. It is expected to peak at around 8:00 p.m. that night, so get cozy and enjoy a summertime spectacle while the night’s still young.

Where: Anywhere! Preferably a high place that is not obstructed by public wiring; or any of UNAM’s public observatories, if you’re a nerd like me.

Cost: Absolutely free

Via Crucis: A deeply rooted Iztapalapan tradition

Pasión de Cristo en Iztapalapa 2024: Más de 2 millones vivieron la representación - En Punto

Via Crucis translates from Latin as ‘the path of the Cross,’ naturally referring to the 14 stations Jesus endured during his passion, following the Biblical passage. Every Holy Friday, the people of the Eastern borough of Iztapalapa reenact this sacred journey in which their Messiah atoned for the sins of the world.

Someone plays Jesus, and carries a real cross over their shoulder; someone plays Mary; someone plays Pontius Pilate. You get the idea. There have been 181 editions of this traditional representation, in which, according to the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), “the eight original neighborhoods of the municipality (San Lucas, San Pedro, San Miguel, San Pablo, San Ignacio, San José, La Asunción and Santa Bárbara) [organize] in a collegiate and horizontal manner to carry out the representation.”

Over 500 actors and actresses participate in the Via Crucis, as per INAH’s records. There is even a Holy Week Organizing Committee in Iztapalapa AC (COSSIAC), in charge of coordinating the great event every Holy Week. Their goal is “to ensure that it continues in future generations, without distorting its original symbolic meaning,” as they wrote in a statement in 2023, when INAH declared the Via Crucis of Iztapalapa as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Mexico. Just the year after, this tradition was declared the same by UNESCO.

At first, I was doubtful as to suggest this experience for the Mexico News Daily readership. Especially that, even for me — raised by a very, very Catholic mother — these parades can be challenging to watch. However, this is one of the quintessential Semana Santa local traditions — and an absolute must-see, if you’re visiting town and are willing to get a glimpse of what the Catholic faith really means in Mexico. If you’re planning on going, avoid bringing children with you — this event can get crowded, is very graphic and can easily be overwhelming for anyone.

Where: Ave. San Lorenzo 312. Col. San Juan Xalpa, C.P. 09850, Iztapalapa, Mexico City.

Cost: Free

Jacaranda watching

April is not the cruelest month in Mexico City. On the contrary, it is the best time of the year to watch the jacaranda trees (Jacaranda mimosifolia) in full bloom. Even though these beautiful light purple flowers are a fundamental symbol of spring in Mexico, the Jacaranda mimosifolia is not an endemic tree. In 1912, Tokyo Mayor Yukio Ozaki tried to import cherry trees as a diplomatic gift to Mexico. Given the warm weather in the capital, the species did not survive. However, the Japanese don’t give up that easily.

As the Sakura project failed, a Japanese gardener, Tatsugoro Matsumoto, tried planting Jacaranda trees instead. With the coming of spring, the species bloomed healthily. Ever since then, we Mexicans have adopted the Japanese tradition of Hanami: the art of contemplating the flowers in full bloom.

Typical sighting spots include Centro Histórico, in front of Palacio de Bellas Artes or Hemiciclo a Juárez. Despite the un-crowded nature of Spring Break in Mexico City, these can get tumultuous around midday, so take precautions. If you’re looking for a quieter spot, head to Ámsterdam Avenue in Condesa, where a bed of Jacaranda flowers softly covers the median strip.

If you’re looking for absolutely breathtaking sights, dive into Colonia Narvarte, one of the capital’s jacaranda-infused residential neighborhoods. Specifically, to Concepción Béistegui Street, in front of Centro Universitario de México (CUM). With the coming of spring, this fragment of the street appears to be vaulted by a purple-flowered ceiling. If you’re not very much into impactful religious representations, Jacaranda-watching brings an aesthetic ease to the soul.

Where: Across the city, wherever you find parks or tree-lined boulevards, but especially Avenida Ámsterdam, Condesa.

Cost: Free

Andrea Fischer contributes to the features desk at Mexico News Daily. She has edited and written for National Geographic en Español and Muy Interesante México, and continues to be an advocate for anything that screams science. Or yoga. Or both.