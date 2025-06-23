More than 5,000 gather to form world’s largest LGBTQ+ flag in Mexico City

More than 5,000 people formed what officials in Mexico’s capital called the world’s largest LGBTQ+ flag over the weekend.

Participants wielding rainbow-colored umbrellas gathered in Mexico City’s iconic Zócalo and performed synchronized choreography to Alaska y Dinarama’s gay anthem “A quién le importa” (“Who Cares?”), creating a vibrant symbol officials hailed as unprecedented.

El corazón de México es el corazón de la diversidad y la paz. Desde aquí, en nuestro Zócalo, levantamos la bandera más grande del mundo: la del amor que triunfa con orgullo. En la Ciudad de México, la diversidad se celebra, se protege, se respeta y se convierte en política… pic.twitter.com/DL8Yx0pPbF — Clara Brugada Molina (@ClaraBrugadaM) June 22, 2025

Mexico City authorities declared the human pride flag — which spanned the historic, 240-meter-by-240-meter plaza — a global milestone. Some media reports indicated more than 6,000 people participated.

“There has never been such an expression anywhere in the world,” Ana Francis Mor, Mexico City’s culture minister, told the newspaper El Universal.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada Molina framed the event as a statement of peace amid international conflicts. “In the midst of war, suffering, lack of dialogue and the pressing need for peaceful resolution of conflicts between nations, Mexico City decides to raise the flag of sexual diversity as a symbol of peace,” she said.

In a post on the social media site X, she added, “We are and will continue to be a city of freedom, where no identity will be denied and no form of love will be a reason for exclusion or violence. We responsibly assume the commitment to build a more just, equal and humane city, where every person lives fully and without fear of being who they are.”

“I’m very proud to be part of this record,” a participant named Jano told El Universal. “I’m so happy.”

The two-hour event featured attendees wearing t-shirts in one of the LGBTQ+ pride flag’s six symbolic colors and hoisting matching umbrellas. (Trivia: Can you name the colors? Answer at end of article.)

Much of the event was spent practicing umbrella movements, with drone footage capturing the multicolored mosaic.

The celebration preceded the capital’s 47th annual LGBTQ+ Pride march, scheduled for Saturday, June 28, under the slogan “Diversity without Borders. Justice, Resistance and Unity!”

The march — which drew an estimated 260,000 people last year and is one of the largest Pride parades in Latin America — will depart from the Angel of Independence at 11 a.m., proceeding to the Zócalo via Paseo de la Reforma and 5 de Mayo Street.

City officials anticipate floats, HIV testing booths and contingents from migrant and student groups during the 2-kilometer procession. Road closures will affect central avenues, with metro and bus routes adjusted.

Mexico City is known for being one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly cities in the Americas, with vibrant neighborhoods like Zona Rosa and Condesa offering numerous bars, clubs and events catering to the community.

The colors of the rainbow pride flag are red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet — in that order from top to bottom.

With reports from El Universal, Infobae, La Jornada and El Economista