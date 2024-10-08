What’s on this October in San Miguel de Allende?

San Miguel de Allende is one of the most exciting cities in the world — what can visitors and residents look forward to in the coming month? MND Local has collected the very best of the best city in the world, so you never need to miss a minute.

Without further ado, here’s what’s on in San Miguel de Allende this October:

Festival Cervantino: October 11 to 27

The 2024 Festival Cervantino in Guanajuato is a cultural explosion wrapped in a fiesta. Picture this: colonial streets packed with everything from mariachi bands to weird, artsy theater performances that’ll make you question reality. Street parades? Check. Outdoor concerts? Everywhere. Whether you’re into highbrow or lowbrow, there’s something for everyone, and the whole city is a party. Grab a michelada, wander the cobblestone alleys and soak up the global craziness that is the Cervantino! Some events may require tickets or advance reservations. More information is available at www.festivalcervantino.gob.mx.

The Best of Blues – October 12

Get ready to dive into the soul of blues at this upcoming performance put on by the International Jazz & Blues Festival of San Miguel de Allende. On Oct. 12 at 5 p.m., Hotel de la Casona will be buzzing with the smooth, gritty sounds of legendary blues icons like BB King, Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker and Howlin’ Wolf. Expect a killer lineup, with Alfredo Vega, Jerome Phillips, Bill Belasco and Antonio Lozoya taking the stage. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just want to dip your toe into some of the greatest blues music ever written, this show is sure to have you tapping your feet. Plus, your 600-peso ticket comes with a complimentary margarita! Tickets available at www.sanmigueljazz.com.mx

Fall Harvest at Rancho Via Organica – October 12



Ready for a day of fresh air and fall vibes? Come join us at Fiesta en el Campo on Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. to celebrate the fall harvest! Meet local farmers, support the regional economy and enjoy a great day filled with outdoor action. From informative talks to a vibrant farmer’s market, kids’ activities and guided tours, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a foodie, a family or just looking for a fun day out, this event is all about connecting with nature, the community and some delicious local produce. Tickets cost 100 pesos, with free entry for kids. Make reservations via WhatsApp at 4151514978.

World Tour for Inner Peace – October 16 to November 3

San Miguel de Allende is honored to host Tibetan monks from the Gaden Shartse Monastery as part of their World Tour for Inner Peace. With the blessings of the Dalai Lama, the monks will perform rituals, purifications and initiation ceremonies to promote universal compassion and inner peace. They aim to create a bridge of light and transformation, awakening the deep spirituality within us all. The tour offers free events such as the Welcome Talk on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at Privada de Pila Seca 5 and the Environmental Healing Ceremony on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. at El Charco del Ingenio. To see the full schedule of free and paid events, visit www.tibetanmonkssma.com and RSVP via WhatsApp 415 151 1164 or email [email protected].

México Sinfónico – October 24

Prepare for an unforgettable evening that will stir your soul at the enchanting St. Paul’s Church. On Oct. 24 at 7 p.m., experience Mexico Sinfónico, featuring the talented young musicians of the Orquesta Sinfónica Infantil y Juvenil de San Miguel de Allende and Mariachi Sonidos de México. Under the direction of Victor Hugo Ramos Fonseca, the soaring orchestral arrangements combined with the soulful sounds of mariachi will create a deeply moving concert. A donation of 450 pesos secures your seat for this special night. To make reservations, text via WhatsApp at 415 566 3644 or email [email protected].

Carnaval de los Muertos Festival at Villa Pajaritos – from October 26 to October 27



Get ready to jump into a two-day fiesta where the only thing scarier than death is missing out! Trino Restaurante at Villa Pajaritos is hosting a celebration filled with vibrant costumes, hands-on creative workshops and yummy ancestral foods. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. on the 26 to 6 p.m. the next day, will feature a fantastic lineup of live music, including indie and mariachi bands plus DJ PhoenixFire guiding deeply transformative dance journeys and a catchy twist on cumbia classics by The Cumbia Freaks. We gotta live while we’re alive, and this event is guaranteed to move your booty. Get your tickets and learn all the details at carnavaldelosmuertos.com.mx.

Mictlán: Camino hacia el Descanso Eterno – October 28

Prepare for a profound journey into the mystical realm of Mictlán within the Day of the Dead Festival at Hacienda El Santuario on Aldama 41. Kick things off at 5 p.m. with “Copilli, Plumaje Ancestral,” you’ll dive into the fascinating history of the ancient feather headdresses and get hands-on crafting your own in a fun workshop. Then, at 6 p.m., watch as the Espíritus Danzantes del Mictlán take the stage in a mesmerizing Mexica dance ritual to honor the ofrenda. This event invites you to experience a colorful path to eternal rest because in Mexico, death is just another reason to party. To make reservations, call 415 980 0192.

Sandra Gancz Kahan is a Mexican writer and translator based in San Miguel de Allende who specializes in mental health and humanitarian aid. She believes in the power of language to foster compassion and understanding across cultures. She can be reached at: [email protected]