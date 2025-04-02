What’s on in April in San Miguel de Allende?

April in San Miguel de Allende is a month filled with soul-stirring tradition, celebration, and reflection. At the heart of it all is Semana Santa, one of the city’s most revered observances, taking place this year from April 13 to April 20.

Throughout the week, the streets fill with powerful expressions of faith, grand processions, dramatic reenactments and moving ceremonies that immerse the town in a breathtaking display of spirituality and heritage. This month also brings thought-provoking talks, joyful concerts, delicious festivals and opportunities to connect with nature and community. Here’s a roundup of what’s happening in San Miguel de Allende this April.

AI and Journalism

Curious or maybe a little nervous about howartificial intelligence is changing the way we get our news? You’re not alone. You can dive into the topic with someone at the front lines. Join Travis Bembenek, CEO of Mexico News Daily, for an enlightening talk on “My Journey with Artificial Intelligence: AI and Journalism.” Travis will share how AI is used behind the scenes at MND and what that really means for journalism. Should we be afraid or fascinated? Come find out! All proceeds go to benefit La Biblioteca.

Date: April 3 at 4 p.m.

Location: Teatro Santa Ana, Relox 50A, Centro

Cost: 280 pesos

The Iranian Sufi Path of Love

Discover the Nimatullahi Spiritual School and the Iranian Sufi Path of Love through an enlightening talk that offers a deeper understanding of the Persian Sufi tradition rooted in spirituality, service and divine love.

This educational lecture explores the essence of the Nimatullahi Sufi order as a spiritual discipline dedicated to selfless service and love of all human beings. Contemporary poems by Sufi masters will be recited, accompanied by music to create a serene and reflective atmosphere. It’s a unique opportunity to learn about its teachings and experience the beauty of its poetic and musical expressions.

Date: April 4 at 4p.m.

Location: Sala Quetzal in La Biblioteca, Insurgentes 25, Centro

Cost: 220 pesos

Rising Moon Concert

Celebrate a decade of inspiring environmental education at the Rising Moon Concert, a joyful evening of music, nature, and community in support of Audubon de México’s Niños y Naturaleza program. This initiative brings public school children into direct contact with the natural world, sparking curiosity, compassion and a lifelong commitment to protecting the Earth and its creatures.

Set in a stunning open-air amphitheater with sweeping views of the Picacho mountains, the evening features live music by Karen Libby and guest musicians. Bring a picnic, your favorite beverage, and a blanket to enjoy the concert under the stars. Cushioned bench seating and some tables and chairs are available on a first-come basis, but the grassy lawn is perfect for spreading out.

Date: April 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Sunset Theater, Calle Amatista No 8, Loma del Salto de Canal

Cost: 1,000 pesos Tickets

Fermented Fest Wine Fair

Fermente Fest is a unique event that brings together producers of natural, low-intervention, organic and biodynamic wines, as well as kombuchas, ciders, and pulque. This festival showcases beverages while celebrating clean agriculture and fermentation as an ancient yet evolving craft.

Conceived as a space for producers to connect with restaurateurs, hoteliers, and the general public, this festival highlights how these products nourish the body while respecting the environment and reflecting the region’s identity.

Date: April 5, 12 to 8 p.m.

Location: Foro el Obraje, Calzada de la Presa 50, Centro

Cost: 450 pesos

Traída del Señor de la Columna

Every year, on the fifth Sunday of Lent, San Miguel de Allende honors one of its most cherished traditions: the Procession of Our Lord of the Column. This annual pilgrimage sees a life-size statue of Christ made from traditional Chichimeca materials brought to the city by more than 25,000 faithful, who walk the 12 kilometers from the Santuario de Jesús Nazareno in Atotonilco to the Templo de San Juan de Dios in San Miguel.

The journey begins at midnight with psalms and chants, as lanterns and candles light the path adorned with balloons, flowers and colorful sawdust carpets.

This religious procession has been a cherished local tradition since 1823, when residents brought the statue from Atotonilco in search of protection from an epidemic. This pilgrimage has continued uninterrupted for over 200 years, even during the Mexican Revolution and the Cristero War, when the statue had to be transported secretly to avoid confiscation or destruction.

The most popular viewing spots include the city’s northern entrance, where crowds gather before dawn, and the Templo de San Juan de Dios, where a special mass is held at 8 a.m. El Señor de la Columna remains in San Miguel until the Wednesday after Easter, when the faithful accompany the statue on its return journey to its home in Atotonilco.

You can join the local community in a beautiful act of devotion by helping create the monumental sawdust rug that welcomes El Señor de la Columna on his path to the Templo de San Juan de Dios along Calle San Antonio Abad on April 5 at 4 p.m.

Date: April 6 at 8 a.m.

Location: Templo de San Juan de Dios, San Antonio Abad, Barrio de San Juan, Centro

Cost: Free

Spiritual Journeys Concert

Mozart Requiem, Chorale San Miguel

Watch this video on YouTube

Chorale San Miguel presents “Spiritual Journeys,” a moving spring concert of choral masterpieces in celebration of Lent and Holy Week at the Templo de la Tercera Orden. Featuring Bach’s cantata “King of Heaven, welcome!”, Orlando Gibbons’ “Hosanna to the Son of David,” the evocative choral works of San Miguel-based composer Michael Hoppé and Ola Gjeilo’s “Luminous Night of the Soul.”

This performance will feature the Templo de la Tercera Orden’s historic 1875 Johnson organ accompanied by a chamber orchestra, filling the church with rich resonances. This concert offers an opportunity to experience sacred music spanning centuries, performed in one of San Miguel de Allende’s most stunning venues. This concert is intended to delight classical music enthusiasts and people looking for a meaningful way to embrace the spirit of the season.

Date: April 11 at 6 p.m.

Location: Templo de la Tercera Orden, San Francisco 14, Centro

Cost: US $16 to 36

Friday of Sorrows

For residents of San Miguel, Semana Santa starts with setting up elaborate altars dedicated to the Virgin of Sorrows in their homes, storefronts, and public spaces. These altars, filled with candles, flowers and symbolic elements, reflect Mary’s sorrow over Christ’s suffering. As you wander through town admiring the heartfelt displays, you’ll be treated to refreshing aguas frescas, ice pops and traditional candied chilacayote. The Oratorio de San Felipe Neri holds a special mass where the priest blesses images of the Virgin to be placed on these altars.

Date: April 11, all day

Location: Throughout the Historic Center and at Oratorio de Felipe Neri

Cost: Free

Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday, or Domingo de Ramos, is a deeply meaningful observance that marks the beginning of Holy Week, commemorating Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem. In San Miguel de Allende, there are many processions culminating at major churches, including the Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel, Templo del Oratorio de San Felipe Neri, and Templo de San Francisco. The day begins at 6:30 a.m. with the Procesión y Misa con el Señor del Triunfo, followed by the Procesión y Bendición de las Palmas at 11 a.m. Skillful artisans weave palm leaves into intricate designs that they sell in the streets around the churches.

Date: April 13, all day

Location: Throughout town and at the main churches

Cost: Free

La Quema de Judas

On Easter Sunday at noon, the area in front of San Miguel de Allende’s Palacio Municipal bursts to life with the fiery spectacle known as the Burning of Judas, which marks the close of Holy Week. Large crowds gather to watch as papier-mâché effigies representing devils, infamous public figures or politicians are hung and packed with fireworks. Booms and triumphant cheers celebrate the symbolic destruction of evil and betrayal with a sense of collective catharsis and renewal.

Date: April 20 at 12:00 p.m.

Location: In front of the Palacio Municipal, Principal 8, Centro

Cost: Free

Sandra Gancz Kahan is a Mexican writer and translator based in San Miguel de Allende who specializes in mental health and humanitarian aid. She believes in the power of language to foster compassion and understanding across cultures. She can be reached at [email protected]