What’s on in Puerto Vallarta in April?

Puerto Vallarta in April? It’s not just a vacation: it’s a vibe. A month when the beaches heat up, the tacos flow and your step count goes through the roof — whether from marathon training or salsa dancing ‘til sunrise. From sizzling DJ sets to savory taco fests, this month’s calendar is so jam-packed, you’ll need a beach day just to recover.

Here’s what’s happening in Puerto Vallarta this April, and why you absolutely should not miss it.

Puerto Vallarta Marathon

Lace up those sneakers and channel your inner speed demon because the Puerto Vallarta Marathon is back, and she’s had a glow-up. Now in its sixth year, this beachfront beauty of a race kicks off and finishes at the sparkling Puerto Mágico terminal. Expect ocean breezes, palm-lined paths, and yes, sore calves.

The 2025 edition brings four ways to get sweaty: the full 42K, a breezy 21K half and 5K or 10K fun runs. Pro tip: the 42K is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, so this isn’t just a jog through paradise. It’s serious business. Or at least, as serious as anything can be when you’re running past beach bars and bougainvillea.

Date: April 6

Location: Puerto Mágico, Blvd. Francisco Medina Ascencio, Zona Hotelera Nte.

Cost: 500 peso registration fee

Feria del Taco

What better way to honor this handheld icon than with a full-blown Feria del Taco? Back for its eighth saucy edition, this celebration of tortilla-wrapped goodness brings more than 40 different styles of tacos, from carnitas to shrimp to suadero.

Entrance is free, and the fest runs from 2 to 11 p.m., giving you plenty of time to sample your way to taco nirvana. Add in local craft beers, tastings, live music, aguas frescas and desserts, and you’ve got a day of pure, unapologetic indulgence.

Date: April 6, 2 to 11 p.m.

Location: Puerto de Luna Hotel, Blvd. Francisco Medina Ascencio 2500, Zona Hotelera Nte.

Cost: Free to attend

Industry Club Semana Santa

Easter, but make it techno. Industry Club’s Semana Santa party is bringing a lineup of DJs and deliciously debauched dancing to Vallarta just in time for the holiday. DJs include Alana Rosse, Alex Tempo, Christian Ortega, Diego Alvarez, Luis Vazquez and many more.

Date: April 17-20

Location: Industry Club, Lázaro Cárdenas 258, Zona Romántica

Cost: From 1300 pesos

Easter pool parties at Mantamar

Easter weekend at Mantamar is not for the faint of heart— or the easily sunburned. Four days of poolside bangers, international DJs and swimwear that leaves very little to the imagination? Coming right up.

April 17: Oscar Velázquez (Mexico)

April 18: Tony Moran (U.S.)

April 19: Alex Acosta (Mexico)

April 20: Diego Alvarez (Mexico)

Arrive early, hydrate often and don’t forget your best poolside strut.

Date: April 17-20

Location: Mantamar Beach Club, Malecón 169, Zona Romántica

Cost: From 800 pesos

Rico Atardeset Puerto Vallarta

Guadalajara’s beloved sunset party, Rico Atardeset, is making its PV debut. Expect a sundown session with top DJs, a stylish crowd and a dance floor that doesn’t quit. It’s usually a Sunday thing in GDL, but it’s bringing a Saturday session to Puerto Vallarta.

Date: April 19

Location: Paseo de Los Corales 129, Conchas Chinas

Cost: From 324 pesos

Selvamania

Live music, tasty eats and artisan vibes: Selvamania is part night market, part beach party. Expect live bands, food and craft vendors and those epic Bay of Banderas and Sierra Madre views.

Date: April 19

Location: Estadio Municipal Puerto Vallarta, Av. Francisco Medina Ascencio s/n, Lázaro Cárdenas

Cost: Free to attend

Vidanta Concert Series

Colombian pop phenoms Morat will take the stage at the luxurious Vidanta resort as part of their 2025 concert series — their first-ever performance here. If tearjerkers in Spanish and swoon-worthy harmonies are your thing, bring tissues. And dancing shoes.

Date: April 24

Location: VidantaWorld Esplanade

Cost: From 1800 pesos

Vallarta SBK Dance Festival

Four days. Endless dancing. Zero regrets. The Vallarta SBK Dance Festival is where the sensual world of salsa, bachata, kizomba and zouk takes over PV. Think world-class workshops, beach parties, pool parties and enough body rolls to put “Dirty Dancing” to shame.

Catch performances by Mexican salsero Jimmy Rodriguez and World Salsa Champion Dioney DaSilva, or just show up to move and make a few friends on the dance floor.

Date: April 24-27

Location: Hotel Friendly Vallarta

Cost: From 1800 pesos

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com