Getting ready for Mexico: What to do before you get here

The first time I got on a plane to Mexico, I freaked out pretty thoroughly.

It started when the flight attendant began giving instructions in Spanish. To my dismay, even after two years of studying the language, I didn’t understand a single word she was saying.

My nervousness continued after I bumped into someone at the Mexico City airport. I wasn’t exactly sure how to say “I’m sorry.” I think I said “lo siento” too late, but no matter; it should have been “perdón” anyway. Later I realized that in packed places like Mexico City, most people don’t even bother saying “excuse me”; bumping into others is kind of expected.

This was 22 years ago, by the way, the time before everyone carried the internet — and potential immediate contact with all their people — in their pockets. My initiation felt rough, but after a couple of months, I was pretty well acclimated.

It’s been a while now, but I remember the surprises upon landing well. So if you’re planning on any kind of extended trip to Mexico, I’ve got your back! Here’s a list of things you can do to prepare.

1. Try to leave your cellphone in your bag. I know, we’re all addicted these days. And even if you don’t need to do anything with it, a cell phone is the perfect accessory to distract you and others from awkward situations, of which there will be many.

But trust me: they may be a habit, but they’re not your friend if you want to really learn about Mexico. They’re also designed to keep us hooked and distracted. I can’t count how many times I’ve taken my phone out to look something up, then gotten distracted and forgotten about the original thing. I’m also 100 percent sure I would not have learned Spanish as well as I did if I’d had the option of distraction and comfortable at-home content. When you’re on your phone, you’re not talking to or noticing what’s in front of you. Put it away!

2. Pack for all kinds of weather. It’s a common belief abroad that Mexico is all desert. If you’re reading this you probably know it’s not, but you still might be surprised by the variety in temperatures. Once I went to Catemaco — a place that’s supposed to always be hot — just as a cold front blew in. My sandals and sleeveless t-shirts were not cutting it. Even if you’re going to a coastal destination, take a couple sweaters and a few pairs of socks. You’ll be glad you did!

3. Have a money plan. You’ve probably heard that it’s best to use ATMs rather than exchange money. This is true, but there’s a tad more you should know about them. Some charge a lot and should be avoided — looking at you, BBVA — while others are free.

Another thing that I want to make sure you know: sometimes a screen will pop up that offers the choice to be charged in your own currency or pesos. You’re basically being asked “May we charge you at a more favorable-for-us exchange rate?”

Know this: you are allowed to say no, and you will still get your money. Just be sure to let your bank know you’re going, though. Even though mine knows I’m usually in Mexico, my cards get frozen once in a while.



Finally, remember that Mexico is both a cash economy and one in which no one ever has change. Ever. This is unfortunate, as ATMs routinely spit out 500 or even 1000 peso bills. Your best strategic bet is to buy something small at a large store or chain and use the 500 there. And if you’re partial to giving tips and donations to people, try reserving one pocket just for small change.

4. Be safe, but don’t worry too much. Though you don’t want to encourage would-be petty criminals through too-trusting behavior, rest assured that most people are nice and honest. Sure, there are precautions to be taken. But for the most part, you’re not typically in danger any more than in your home country.

Mexico has a lot to offer and a lot to learn from. I’m even a little jealous of those who are getting to know it now for the first time. You’ve got a wild, fun ride ahead!

Sarah DeVries is a writer and translator based in Xalapa, Veracruz. She can be reached through her website, sarahedevries.substack.com.