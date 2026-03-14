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MND Tutor | Plan México
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The MND News Quiz of the Week: March 14th
Screwworms, soccer and security: Have you been paying attention to the news this week?
MND Tutor | FIFA World Cup contest
Fancy juggling your way to the FIFA World Cup and learning Spanish at the same time? Look no further than this week's MND Tutor.
The MND News Quiz of the Week: March 7th
Reservations, risk and rainfall: Have you been paying attention to the news this week?
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