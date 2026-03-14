MND Tutor | Plan México

The ambitious “Plan México” is a central pillar of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government. It aims to reduce its dependence on foreign-made goods by building up its own industries. With the U.S. imposing tariffs that make trade harder, Mexico is responding by attracting massive investment — around US $277 billion — to develop local manufacturing and create jobs at home.

The idea is that instead of importing everything, Mexico becomes a country that produces things, boosting its economy while making it more self-sufficient and resilient to outside pressures. To read the original article, click here.