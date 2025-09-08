Rifle-wielding DogBot joins Zacatecas’ US $53M security arsenal

The state of Zacatecas unveiled a new police command center last week and announced the acquisition of a DogBot, an armed robot dog.

In a social media post, Zacatecas Governor David Monreal said the new C5 infrastructure was built at a cost of 1 billion pesos (US $53.6 million), describing it as a key element in his administration’s strategy to pacify the state.

“Investing in intelligence is essential to strengthening public safety and providing peace of mind to Zacatecas families,” Monreal said. “We will continue working decisively to consolidate a safer, peaceful Zacatecas.”

According to the digital platform Vision for Humanity, Zacatecas — which sits at the crossroads of several major drug trafficking routes — is among the 10 least peaceful states in Mexico, with a homicide rate of 29.7 per 100,000 people in 2024.

The C5 system (in reference to the 5 “C’s” — Command, Communications, Computation, Control and Citizen Contact) features a set of technological systems and physical equipment required for the operation of a Command Center.

Systems include 3,000 video surveillance cameras, panic buttons, communication platforms and databases that are used to monitor and respond to emergencies and provide community services.

State Security Minister General Arturo Medina Mayoral described in detail some of the new equipment, including tactical drones and unmanned aircraft. Medina claimed that these tools allow weapons to be detected from miles away and will reduce all types of crime such as kidnapping, armed robbery, highway robberies and homicide.

The robot dog garnered the big headlines, however, and the security minister sang its praises.

Medina said the DogBot is designed to carry an assault rifle and can be operated remotely. It features advanced sensor technology, including cameras and laser remote sensing radar, and is designed to operate in complex, high-risk environments.

“It can enter a house or a cave and be deployed to rescue someone,” he said. “It could be used to neutralize entire groups, too.”

The 60-kg robot can walk for four hours and reach speeds of 6 meters per second (13.4 mph).

The incorporation of robots into security operations in Mexico is not unique to Zacatecas. Last year, the Chihuahua Municipal Police introduced “Pantera,” an all-terrain vehicle-type robot designed by the Chihuahua Institute of Technology to support officers in high-risk special operations.

