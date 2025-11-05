Wednesday, November 5, 2025
HomeNews
NewsYucatan Peninsula

It’s b-a-a-a-ck! Sargassum makes a surprise late-season return in Cancún

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Cancún beach
Some beaches at Cancún, shown here during the summer when sargassum was a common sight, experienced a return of the noxious seaweed, though it was cleared away quickly by municipal crews and hotel personnel. (Elizabeth Ruiz/Cuartoscuro.com)

Just as experts thought Mexico’s 2025 sargassum season was over, the seaweed came back with a vengeance, covering beaches in Cancún once again, local authorities reported on Monday. 

Seaweed washed up mainly between kilometers 1 and 3 of Cancún’s Hotel Zone, as well as on Playa del Niño in Puerto Juárez, according to the director of municipal public services, José Antonio de la Torre. The problem seemed limited to those areas, and municipal crews kept watch on other beaches in the city to prevent the further spread of the sargassum.

men working in seaweed off the coast
Sargassum has multiplied in recent decades as sea temperatures rise. Besides being unsightly, the decomposing seaweed releases fumes that can cause respiratory irritation. Pictured: A government beach cleanup in June. (Elizabeth Ruiz/Cuartoscuro)

The late wash-up took authorities by surprise because experts had announced a likely end to Mexico’s sargassum season in October, as colder weather was expected to lower sea temperatures and prevent seaweed arrivals. 

 “The currents are changing … moving north, the southeasterly winds have decreased and there’s very little sargassum in the sea now,” Esteban Amaro, director of the Quintana Roo Sargassum Monitoring System, said in early October. “Arrivals have dropped significantly in the past two weeks, suggesting the season is almost over.”

Nature, however, had other ideas. 

Though cooler temperatures were expected to help, the arrival of polar air, along with northerly wind and high waves, created conditions for more seaweed to wash up along the Mexican coast. 

The experts may have been surprised but the clean-up crews seemed well-prepared. They used light machinery and trucks to transport the sargassum to the authorized site for final disposal.

Coordination with hotel owners made it possible to carry out cleanup efforts quickly and effectively during off-peak hours, allowing tourists and locals to use the beaches without major sensory or health issues.

“The cleanup operation began in the early morning to prevent accumulations and unpleasant odors in recreational areas and hotels,” stated De la Torre

The municipality is now expected to close the season with over 16,500 tons of sargassum collected, far higher than the 2024 level of 3,000 tons, De la Torre reported. The increase has been attributed to climate variations and changes in ocean currents.

With reports from Reportur

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
President Claudia Sheinbaum stands in front of a Mexican flag

President Sheinbaum files criminal complaint after groping incident on the streets of Mexico City

MND Staff - 0
The assault, which was captured on video, occurred as the president walked through the capital's streets, accompanied by a group of aides.
Grecia Quiroz in a purple shirt with the words DIF

Slain mayor’s widow vows to carry on his mission as she takes over his role in Michoacán

MND Staff - 0
Quiroz’s swearing-in is scheduled to take place during an extraordinary session of the Michoacán state legislature on Wednesday.
The Mexican Embassy in Lima, Peru

Peru breaks diplomatic relations with Mexico

MND Staff - 0
It's the second South American country to sever diplomatic ties after Mexico promised asylum to an embattled former leader.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC