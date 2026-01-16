Transportation Ministry will reinforce Cancún’s nearly-complete Nichupté Bridge after photos show cracks

Mexico’s Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation Ministry (SICT) has committed to reinforcing Cancún’s Nichupté Bridge after videos and photos circulating on social media revealed visible cracks in the concrete joints of the yet-to-be-inaugurated infrastructure project.

Following the circulation of images showing fissures in the unions between concrete blocks that make up the bridge, SICT announced it will strengthen the structure and conduct dynamic and static resistance tests before the bridge enters operation, according to El Economista.

Guido Mendiburu Solís, SICT delegate in Quintana Roo, said the bridge structure poses no risk to users. Nonetheless, he said four additional support pillars and a metal beam will be constructed at at least three support points throughout the concrete structure as reinforcement measures.

Some parts of the structure have settled, Mendiburu said, because the bridge was built in an area with high karsticity, a geological feature of limestone areas prone to sinkholes.

“It is not structural damage, but before it is inaugurated we will conduct load tests, both with moving and static vehicles, to verify that the work fulfills the objective for which it was designed,” the official explained.

The images shared by social media users this month show pronounced cracks and irregularities in concrete joints, particularly in sections of the traffic distributor connecting Bonampak Avenue and Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard, according to local news outlet Expediente Quintana Roo. The photos also reveal fissures on lower and lateral surfaces of the structure, as well as areas with cracked concrete and chipped edges, generating concern among drivers and local residents about the structural safety of the megaproject.

The 11.2-kilometer Nichupté Bridge, which officials had previously announced would open this month, has been plagued by delays since construction began in 2022. Originally proposed in 2006 as part of Cancún’s 2030 Strategic Plan for Sustainable Development, the project languished for 16 years before work finally commenced.

With the bridge scheduled to be inaugurated by the end of this month, builders are coming down to the wire, with Mendiburu reporting that construction is 93% complete.

The bridge will feature three lanes in each direction on its main section with one reversible lane, a bike path and pedestrian walkway. It is designed to reduce transit times between the city center and hotel zone by up to 45 minutes by crossing a portion of the Nichupté lagoon and avoiding the most congested traffic areas. Officials say it will benefit an average of 1.3 million residents and more than 20 million tourists annually, and have promised that there will be no tolls.

