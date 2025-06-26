Thursday, June 26, 2025
HomeNews
News

Cargo ship carrying 3,000 Chinese cars to Mexico sinks in the Pacific

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
ship on fire n ocean
The crew of 22 had to abandon the Morning Midas when fire broke out eight days after setting sail from a port in China. The cause is still unknown, but some conjecture that it may have started in one of the electric vehicles it was carrying to Mexico. (US Coast Guard)

A cargo vessel carrying 3,048 new vehicles to Mexico sank in the North Pacific Ocean on June 23 after being abandoned weeks earlier when fire disabled the ship.

The Morning Midas sank in international waters off Alaska’s Aleutian Islands chain, the ship’s management company, the London-based Zodiac Maritime, said in a statement.

The carrier departed on May 26 from Yantai, China, and was headed for the port of Lázaro Cárdenas in the Pacific coast state of Michaocán. 

Bloomberg News reported the ship’s load included at least 800 new electric vehicles (EV) manufactured by Chinese automakers Chirey and Great Wall Motor. The newspaper El Financiero reported that there were also automobiles produced in China by General Motors aboard the ship.

Zodiac Maritime has yet to offer details on the vehicle models lost in the disaster.

The vessel was under charter to Anji Logistics, a subsidiary of Chinese automaker SAIC Motor, according to US-based reports cited by multiple publications.

The Coast Guard said it received a distress alert June 3 about a fire aboard the Morning Midas, which then was roughly 300 miles (490 kilometers) southwest of Alaska’s Adak Island.

A large plume of smoke was initially seen at the ship’s stern coming from the deck loaded with electric vehicles, the U.S. Coast Guard and Zodiac Maritime said at the time, according to the AP. 

The newspaper The Maritime Executive reported that a salvage team from Resolve Marine, a marine response company, took a week to reach the vessel because of its remote location, approximately 360 nautical miles southwest of the Aleutians in Alaska. 

The Morning Midas was reportedly still burning when teams reached it on June 9, believing the water integrity had been maintained. A towline was attached on June 11, and by the time a second salvage vessel, the Garth Foss, arrived on June 16, thermal scans and visual inspections showed no signs of an active fire onboard.

However, the fire damage was compounded by bad weather and water seepage, causing the ship to sink in waters about 16,404 feet deep and about 415 miles from land, Zodiac Maritime said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire might have originated from an electric vehicle onboard, according to Mexico Business News.

Clouds of smoke roll off a cargo ship at sunset
The combination of bad weather and fire damage caused the ship to sink on June 23. (US Coast Guard)

There were 22 crew members onboard the Morning Midas. All evacuated to a lifeboat and were rescued by a merchant marine vessel. There were no injuries.

The U.S. Coast Guard was on site to assess pollution damage as there was approximately 350 metric tons of gas fuel and 1,530 metric tons of very low sulfur fuel oil onboard.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said on Thursday that there was no visible pollution, but two salvage tugs containing pollution control equipment remained on scene to monitor for any signs of pollution or debris, Zodiac Maritime said.

Zodiac Maritime was also sending another specialized pollution response vessel to the location as an added precaution.

With reports from El Financiero, Mexico Business News, USA Today and the Los Angeles Times

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A Mexican wolf mother stands looking at the camera in her habitat with four wolf pups

Birth of 4 Mexican wolf pups brings hope for the endangered canines

MND Staff - 1
The young pups represent a much-needed win as Mexicans wolves claw their way back from the brink of extinction.
mass grave near Jojutla, Morelos

Officials minimize search collective’s report of 60 bodies found in Morelos mass grave

MND Staff - 1
On Tuesday, Amnesty International expressed its "profound concern" over the "alleged irregular burial" of at least 60 people, including 10 babies, in a mass grave in the central Mexican state of Morelos.
a woman gets caught in the rain in Oaxaca

Mexico City has rainiest June in 21 years

MND Staff - 4
In the past 25 days, more than 220 million cubic meters of water have fallen on the capital, which has caused capitalinos to consider adding a new umbrella to their weekly grocery list.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC