Checo Pérez to return to F1 in 2026 with Cadillac

Mexico’s Sergio “Checo” Pérez is set to make a return to Formula One, a year on from his unceremonious firing from Red Bull Racing.

The Guadalajara native will partner with Finland’s Valterri Bottas, also released at the end of the 2024 season, at the brand new Cadillac entry. Between them, they have won 16 races, six of which were taken by Pérez between 2021 and 2023. Both drivers have also scored second-place finishes in the Drivers’ World Championship.

General Motors’ entry to the top level of motorsport has been long-awaited, and the team has made it a priority to hire two experienced drivers to help the outfit during their first season of F1. Rumors of Pérez’s imminent signing have been swirling through the paddock for most of 2025, with the Mexican driver said to command a powerful portfolio of financial backers, as well as a nation of loyal fans.

Cadillac Chief Executive Dan Towriff gave his backing to the new lineup.”Their experience, leadership and technical acumen are what we need,” Towriss was quoted saying by the Associated Press. “We’re humbled by their belief in us and this project.”

In a team statement, Pérez said that he was looking forward to returning to motor racing, and that the Cadillac project was particularly exciting. “”From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project. It’s an honor to be part of building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front.”

“To help bring such a fantastic company to F1 is a huge responsibility, one I’m confident of taking on,” Pérez said.

The competitive nature of the sport means that 2026 will likely see Pérez and Bottas struggling at the back of the grid, but Checo called on his countrymen — on both sides of the border — to come together and support Cadillac.

“I believe we can help shape this team into a real contender, the team of the Americas. We’re counting on support from across the continent – and we want to make everyone proud,” he said.

