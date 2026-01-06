Tuesday, January 6, 2026
La Paz to receive major water boost with new dam benefitting 250,000 residents

A 15-kilometer aqueduct will help distribute water for the urban area of La Paz, which is home to around 300,000 people. (Víctor Manuel Castro Cosío/Facebook)

President Claudia Sheinbaum led the groundbreaking ceremony in December for the “El Novillo” Dam in Baja California Sur, which is expected to bring greater water security to the La Paz area.  

An anticipated 2.4 billion pesos (US $133.6 million) will be invested in the dam’s development between 2025 and 2027. El Novillo is expected to supply around 53 liters of water per second once operational, providing water to around 250,000 residents. The project will also generate roughly 700 direct and 1,400 indirect jobs.

In addition to the dam, there are plans to develop a 15-kilometer aqueduct and elevated tanks to transport stored water to the distribution systems that supply the urban area of La Paz, explained the Director of the National Water Commission’s (Conagua) Efraín Morales López.  

The Governor of Baja California Sur, Víctor Manuel Castro Cosío, said the dam is the first hydraulic project of this magnitude to be undertaken in the state in over 30 years. He suggested that the dam be named “La Mujer Perseverante” (The Persevering Woman). 

Baja California Sur has experienced significant population growth in recent years, while access to water has remained challenging due to the region’s desert climate. 

The project is expected to enhance self-sufficiency and boost long-term water security, while mitigating dependence on other, more vulnerable sources.

As Mexico’s construction sector declines, these states are bucking the trend with positive results

The dam is part of larger efforts by the government to strengthen water resilience in one of the most water-stressed areas in Mexico. It will be publicly financed, and construction will be overseen by Conagua.  

The Baja Sur investment forms part of plans for broader federal financing of strategic infrastructure by 2026, much of which is aimed at enhancing water security, to support regional wellbeing and economic growth.   

With reports from Eje Central

