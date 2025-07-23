Wednesday, July 23, 2025
HomeNews
NewsNorthern Border Zone

Mexican farmers embrace nopal forage as alternative feed for livestock

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
nopales
Research has led to a boost in the protein content of nopal, furthering its suitability as forage. (Magdalena Montiel/Cuartoscuro)

As drought conditions persist in northern Mexico, agricultural authorities and livestock producers are turning to nopal — the prickly pear cactus, and specifically its edible pads — as a sustainable, affordable solution for livestock feed.

In the northeastern border state of Tamaulipas, officials last month hosted a workshop titled “Nopal Protein Feed for Livestock: An Affordable, Drought-Resilient Solution” in the municipalities of Llera and Tula, aiming to equip farmers with technical knowledge on cactus-based feeding strategies.

nopal field
The benefits of nopal as livestock feed include its inherent drought resistance and its ability to thrive in harsh conditions. (Gobierno de la Ciudad de México/Cuartoscuro)

The benefits of nopal — including its inherent drought resistance and its ability to thrive in harsh conditions — make it an attractive and economical option for livestock feed.

“We know that the cactus is an alternative food for livestock, especially due to its protein content,” said René Lara Cisneros, mayor of Tula. “We live in times when the countryside demands innovation, efficiency and sustainability, and the cactus is a noble, resilient plant with a long tradition.”

The initiative, led by the state’s Department of Rural Development, Fisheries and Aquaculture, includes a commitment to providing practical tools to bolster rural productivity.

Two of the main speakers were Francisco Javier Macías Rodríguez, an agronomist at Chapingo Autonomous University (UACh) in México state, and Santiago de Jesús Méndez Gallegos, a specialist on goat farming and forage management.

The benefits they spoke of extend beyond Tamaulipas. 

In the northwestern border state of Sonora, the Navojoa Livestock Association has held similar workshops in conjunction with national agencies — including a 2021 project addressing the demands of livestock farmers in the face of water scarcity.

Jorge Luis García Rodríguez, regional director for the National Commission for Arid Zones, explained: “We seek to reduce water consumption in forage production and are turning to [UACh] to strengthen the cultivation of forage cactus, which uses only a quarter of the water required by forage corn or alfalfa.” 

Advances from research have boosted the protein content of cactus forage to commercial levels as high as 36% to 42%, and producers report significant savings on fodder purchases.

However, promoting its adoption requires robust technical support for producers in states and regions where drought has intensified the forage crisis.

Although much of Mexico has seen drought conditions ease since June, northern states such as Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Baja California still face extreme or exceptional drought, according to government data as of July 15.

Many areas are hoping for some relief when the rains come, but for a growing number of farmers, resilience means embracing drought-tolerant alternatives like nopal.

With reports from En Círculos, El Imparcial, El Debate, El Financiero and Meteored

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
drone Chiapas

US official claims cartels are conducting thousands of drone ops at Mexico border

MND Staff - 0
A senior Trump administration official said Tuesday that "it's only a matter of time" before Mexican criminal organizations carry out drone attacks against U.S citizens and law enforcement authorities.
The port of Veracruz, which moves over 30 million tonnes of cargo each year, will receive 10.2 billion pesos in public investment and 10.44 billion pesos in private investment, according to Mexico's Naval Ministry.

9 Mexican ports to receive nearly US $16B in public-private investment

MND Staff - 0
One of the proposed private sector projects in Ensenada is the construction of a ferry terminal that would offer passenger service from San Diego, California.
A massive 'Margarita Cachanilla' statue in Tijuana, Mexico. resembling an oversized cocktail cup, with the words "Guinness World Records Official Attempt" visible, promoting "La Margarita Más Grande del Mundo' (The World's Largest Margarita). The structure stands under a clear blue sky with the Tijuana skyline in the background.

MND Local: Baja California news roundup

Chris Sands - 0
What's news in Baja California in July 2025? Tijuana made a record-breaking cocktail, while Baja wine country gears up for its annual harvest festival.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC