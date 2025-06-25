Mexico City has rainiest June in 21 years

June 2025 has been the rainiest month in Mexico City in the last two decades, drenching the capital with an exceptional volume of rainfall that has battered the city’s battalion of umbrellas to the point of surrender — with three months of rain remaining.

In the past 25 days, more than 220 million cubic meters of water have fallen on the capital, an unprecedented figure in the last 21 years, according to the Ministry of Water and Sustainable Management (Segiagua).

“We’re breaking a rainfall record. This June, which isn’t even over yet, already has the highest rainfall recorded in the last 21 years, and that record may be broken [by the end of the month],” José Mario Esparza, head of the Segiagua, said at a press conference.

Officials added that no serious damage has been reported thanks to the proper functioning of the deep drainage system. However, trash obstructing hydraulic infrastructure is an ongoing problem in the capital.

This month’s heavy rains are due to a combination of meteorological factors, including the El Niño weather phenomenon, which increased the number and intensity of tropical cyclones in the Pacific and Atlantic, raising the probability of rainfall above the historical average.

Near-constant rainfall has impacted almost every state during June, with particular severity in Mexico City, where flooding, fallen trees and road damage have been reported following major deluges on June 2, 16 and 22. In Jalisco, all regions exceeded the normal statistical averages for June precipitation. Other impacted states include Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Nayarit, Michoacán, Guerrero, Guanajuato, Puebla, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

☔️💧La #lluvia de esta tarde dejó #encharcamientos sobre los carriles centrales de Ignacio Zaragoza a la altura de la colonia Federal en la @A_VCarranza El gobierno de la capital activó alerta amarilla por presencia de lluvias en las 16 alcaldías de la #CDMX. 📹: Luis Alfaro pic.twitter.com/eXuWk2wfXi — POSTA CDMX (@POSTACDMX) June 24, 2025

Authorities have issued alerts for flooding, landslides and rising rivers, recommending that the population take precautions and stay informed about the possibility of continued rain in the coming weeks.

Nationwide, June 2024 was the rainiest month in Mexico since 1941, per the National Water Commission (Conagua). The average of 148.7 millimeters of rain recorded throughout the country one year ago represented 49% more than the usual rainfall total for this time of year (99.8 mm).

In Mexico City, a total of 154.4 mm of rain would be considered normal for the month of June 2025, according to Conagua. With only five days left in June, we will soon see how much rainfall Mexico City has accumulated.

With reports from Record and El Financiero