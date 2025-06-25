Wednesday, June 25, 2025
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusNewsWater in Mexico

Mexico City has rainiest June in 21 years

MND Staff
By MND Staff
1
a woman gets caught in the rain in Oaxaca
¡Aguas con la lluvia! (Carolina Jiménez/Cuartoscuro)

June 2025 has been the rainiest month in Mexico City in the last two decades, drenching the capital with an exceptional volume of rainfall that has battered the city’s battalion of umbrellas to the point of surrender — with three months of rain remaining.

In the past 25 days, more than 220 million cubic meters of water have fallen on the capital, an unprecedented figure in the last 21 years, according to the Ministry of Water and Sustainable Management (Segiagua).

“We’re breaking a rainfall record. This June, which isn’t even over yet, already has the highest rainfall recorded in the last 21 years, and that record may be broken [by the end of the month],” José Mario Esparza, head of the Segiagua, said at a press conference. 

Officials added that no serious damage has been reported thanks to the proper functioning of the deep drainage system. However, trash obstructing hydraulic infrastructure is an ongoing problem in the capital. 

This month’s heavy rains are due to a combination of meteorological factors, including the El Niño weather phenomenon, which increased the number and intensity of tropical cyclones in the Pacific and Atlantic, raising the probability of rainfall above the historical average.

Near-constant rainfall has impacted almost every state during June, with particular severity in Mexico City, where flooding, fallen trees and road damage have been reported following major deluges on June 2, 16 and 22. In Jalisco, all regions exceeded the normal statistical averages for June precipitation. Other impacted states include Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Nayarit, Michoacán, Guerrero, Guanajuato, Puebla, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Authorities have issued alerts for flooding, landslides and rising rivers, recommending that the population take precautions and stay informed about the possibility of continued rain in the coming weeks.

Nationwide, June 2024 was the rainiest month in Mexico since 1941, per the National Water Commission (Conagua). The average of 148.7 millimeters of rain recorded throughout the country one year ago represented 49% more than the usual rainfall total for this time of year (99.8 mm).  

In Mexico City, a total of 154.4 mm of rain would be considered normal for the month of June 2025, according to Conagua. With only five days left in June, we will soon see how much rainfall Mexico City has accumulated.  

With reports from Record and El Financiero

1 COMMENT

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
mass grave near Jojutla, Morelos

Officials minimize search collective’s report of 60 bodies found in Morelos mass grave

MND Staff - 0
On Tuesday, Amnesty International expressed its "profound concern" over the "alleged irregular burial" of at least 60 people, including 10 babies, in a mass grave in the central Mexican state of Morelos.
Aerial view of a winding pier with a circular end extending into clear blue-green ocean, with a sandy beach and a city skyline visible beyond.

MND Local: Puerto Vallarta June news roundup

Meagan Drillinger - 0
The latest news from Puerto Vallarta includes plans for an ambitious ecopark complex, the impending opening of new luxury hotels and a U.S. security alert about using dating apps.
a dolphin in the water

Mexican Senate unanimously approves ban on dolphin shows

MND Staff - 3
The 99-0 vote on Monday amended Mexico's General Wildlife Law to prohibit “extractive exploitation” of marine mammals, and establishes significant fines for dolphinariums that do not comply.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC