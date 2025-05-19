Monday, May 19, 2025
Start of rainy season to bring relief from high temperatures across Mexico

red umbrella in the rain
Some regions got a small preview over the weekend of the rainy season that will begin on Wednesday. (Erik Witsoe/Unsplash)

Mexico will get a welcome change of weather this week, as the rainy season ushers in cooler temperatures. 

Across the nation, rainfall will become more frequent, breaking months of heat waves that sent temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius in some states, especially Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Michoacán and Guerrero. 

Mother and child protecting themselves from the sun
The start of the rainy season will soon put an end to the current heat wave. But not quite yet. (Magdalena Montiel/Cuartoscuro)

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the heat wave across much of Mexico is expected to end by Wednesday, giving way to a cold front and higher humidity. 

Still, Monday and Tuesday will be hot in much of the country. High temperatures are expected to average between 35°C and 40°C across all coastal states, with extreme temperatures of 41°C to 46°C in regions including the Huasteca, Papaloapan, the Yucatán Peninsula and Tierra Caliente. The northwest will see temperatures ranging from 30°C to 38°C, while the rest of the country can expect to see temperatures between 28°C and 38°C.

By Wednesday, rain should lower those temperatures. Here’s the rain forecast by state for this week:

Heavy rainfall (25 to 50 millimeters) in Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, México state and Chiapas.

Showers (5 to 25 mm) in Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Querétaro, Mexico City and Oaxaca. 

Isolated rainfall (0.1 to 5 millimeters) in Zacatecas, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Morelos, Guerrero and Quintana Roo.

The start of Mexico’s rainy season is generally considered to occur in early May, but it can vary from year to year and region to region.

Weather authorities have called on the population to stay vigilant about increasing winds in regions of Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Nayarit, Colima, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Querétaro, Hidalgo, México state, Mexico City, Puebla and Quintana Roo. These winds can raise the risk of wildfires spreading and may reduce visibility on highways and roads.

Authorities have also warned that heavy rains could cause flooding, mudslides and landslides. They have advised the population to take precautions and heed warnings from the SMN, the National Water Commission (Conagua) and local Civil Protection units.

With reports from El País and Meteored

