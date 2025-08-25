Monday, August 25, 2025
Mexico’s GDP expands 0.6% quarter-over-quarter in Q2, slightly below estimates

manufacturing factory in Mexico
INEGI also reported that the Mexican economy grew 0.9% in the first six months of the year compared to the same period of 2024. (Mireya Novo/Cuartoscuro)

The Mexican economy grew 0.6% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the previous three-month period and 1.2% in annual terms, the national statistics agency INEGI reported.

The final, seasonally adjusted data published by INEGI on Friday shows slightly weaker quarter-over-quarter growth between April and June compared to the 0.7% preliminary result reported in late July.

The 1.2% annual growth rate was unchanged from INEGI’s preliminary data.

INEGI also reported that the Mexican economy grew 0.9% in the first six months of the year compared to the same period of 2024.

The 0.6% quarter-over-quarter growth rate between April and June came after a 0.3% sequential expansion in the first quarter of 2025 and a 0.6% contraction in the final three months of last year.

The Mexican economy has grown in 2025 despite the United States’ imposition of tariffs on a range of imports from Mexico. However, the annual growth rate in the first six months of the year is the weakest since the COVID pandemic.

Foreign investment is setting records in a tough economy. How did Mexico pull it off?

Separately, and despite U.S. tariffs, foreign direct investment in Mexico rose to nearly US $34.3 billion in the first six months of 2025, an increase of over 10% compared to the same period of last year.

Growth rates by sector 

Over 60% of Mexico’s GDP is generated by the tertiary, or services, sector, while almost 34% comes from the secondary sector, which includes manufacturing, construction, mining and activities related to electricity, gas and water.

Only 4% of national GDP is generated by the primary sector, which includes farming and fishing and forestry activities.

Here are the 2025 growth rates by sector.

Q2 vs Q1

Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the tertiary sector recorded the strongest growth between April and June, expanding 0.8%.

The secondary sector, which includes manufacturing, construction, mining and electricity generation, grew 0.7%, while the primary sector contracted 2.4% compared to the first quarter of the year.

Annual growth in Q2

In sharp contrast to its quarter-over-quarter result, the primary sector grew 2.6% in annual terms between April and June.

The tertiary sector grew 1.8% annually, while the secondary sector contracted 0.3% compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Annual growth in first 6 months of 2025

The primary sector grew 4.6% annually between January and June, while the tertiary sector expanded 1.5%.

The secondary sector contracted 0.8% compared to the first six months of 2024.

Other need-to-know economic data 

With reports from El Economista and La Jornada

