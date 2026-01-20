Tuesday, January 20, 2026
HomeNews
NewsNorth-Central Pacific Coast

Climate change: Migratory birds are starting to abandon the state of Jalisco

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
a bird
As one Guadalajara biologist explains the problem, "Prolonged droughts and the evaporation of bodies of water force birds to move to other locations or even stop migrating altogether.” (semadet.jalisco.gob.mx)

Academics from the University of Guadalajara are warning that climate change’s impact on migratory birds from the U.S. and Canada is causing “a silent and growing imbalance in the local ecosystem.”

The continued migration of many bird species that arrive in Jalisco each year faces serious threats due to rising temperatures, pollution and the expansion of urban areas with excessive lighting.

Professors Carlos Palomera García and Jesús Alberto Espinosa
The warning issued by the Guadalajara researchers Carlos Palomera García and Jesús Alberto Espinosa was not aimed at bird lovers alone. The diminished presence of migratory birds in Jalisco indicates a dangerous imbalance in the overall ecosystem of the state. (UdeG)

Biologist Jesús Alberto Espinosa said migration has declined among species that depend on increasingly dry regional wetlands. The climate crisis is particularly evident in the reduction of critical ecosystems that are losing their capacity to provide refuge.

“There are species that are not returning,” he said. “We used to see the American grebe in the 1980s and 90s; now it’s extremely rare. Roseate spoonbills, which used to arrive in good numbers in Zapotlán el Grande, are hardly ever seen today. Storks and ducks, which were common, have also seen their populations decline.”

With less water and more severe droughts, the natural cycle is disrupted, affecting both birds and humans.

The survival of these birds depends directly on the health of the wetlands, such as the Zapotlán Lagoon, which not only regulates the local climate but also supports 360 families of fishermen and artisans.

The Sayula Lagoon, which should be full of thousands of birds and is an important site for their conservation, is dry because not enough rain fell this past year.

“Prolonged droughts and the evaporation of bodies of water force birds to move to other locations or even stop migrating altogether,” said Carlos Palomera, a biology professor.
“The lack of water … prevents the reproduction of aquatic organisms that serve as food for the birds, [while] rising temperatures disrupt natural cycles: Insects hatch prematurely, and birds arrive late to areas where they previously found abundant food. This reduces their chances of survival and affects the entire food chain.”

The decline in migratory birds has serious consequences: As natural pest controllers, their absence favors an increase in insects that damage crops or transmit diseases. Additionally, many species perform vital functions such as pollination and seed dispersal, essential for forest regeneration.

Espinosa and Palomera spoke Monday at the inauguration of their photo exhibit — “Glimpses of Nature” (“Miradas a la Naturaleza”) — which they hope will raise public awareness by explaining the importance of ecological preservation in mitigating the effects of climate change on birds and other animal groups.

The exhibit lasts through Feb. 25 at the Juan José Arreola State Public Library of Jalisco, in Zapopan.

With reports from La Crónica, UDG-TV and Aristegui Noticias

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Health Minister David Kershenobich joined President Claudia Sheinbaum at her morning press conference Tuesday

US-originating measles outbreak has now reached every state in Mexico

MND Staff - 0
Mexico is promoting vaccination while the U.S. government is discouraging it. Either way, both countries are in danger of losing their official measles-free health status from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).
Bank of Mexico logo on a wall

New 10 and 20-peso coins to honor Mexico’s ancestry

MND Staff - 0
Starting this year, Mexico will gradually replace its 10 and 20-peso coins with new designs honoring Tonatiuh, the Aztec sun god, and the Maya Temple of Kukulkán at Chichén Itzá.
Mexican flag

IMF maintains 1.5% growth forecast for Mexico in 2026

MND Staff - 0
The agency’s forecast is higher than that of other financial institutions, with the most recent Citi survey, for example, putting Mexico’s growth outlook at 0.3% for 2025 and 1.3% for 2026. 
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC