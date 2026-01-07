MND Local: Puerto Vallarta unveils ambitious budget, tax incentives, transit changes and a new pirate ship for 2026

As Puerto Vallarta steps into 2026, the city is brimming with developments that promise to enhance the quality of life for its residents and visitors alike. With a substantial budget increase, a series of tax incentives, updated public transportation rates and some swashbuckling thrown in, the city is laying a strong foundation for a prosperous year ahead.

2026 budget sees hefty increase

Puerto Vallarta is starting the year with an impressive budget of 3.1 billion pesos, marking a bold move towards enhancing the city’s future. This historic budget is a significant increase from last year and is designed to elevate the quality of life for residents through key investments in infrastructure, public safety and essential community services.

The plan highlights road improvement, park beautification and urban development initiatives, ensuring that Puerto Vallarta continues to thrive as a desirable place for both living and visiting. Social programs aimed at supporting vulnerable populations are also a top priority, demonstrating the city’s commitment to inclusivity and community well-being.

With this robust and ambitious financial plan, Puerto Vallarta isn’t just envisioning a bright future; it’s actively working toward it.

Early tax payments rewarded

The 2026 property tax season in Puerto Vallarta has begun, marked by a special ceremony recognizing early contributors to the city’s development. Dr. Claudio Rafael Vásquez Martínez demonstrated extraordinary commitment by being among the first to pay his taxes, arriving at the Municipal Administrative Unit at 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The local government hopes to collect around 600 million pesos this year, all of it earmarked to fund infrastructure projects and public services essential for the community.

To promote participation, the city is offering incentives such as a 15% discount for early payments in January and a 10% discount in February. A tiered discount program provides substantial savings for specific groups, including retirees and seniors.

With these supportive measures and the proactive engagement of residents, Puerto Vallarta could be poised for a prosperous year ahead.

Bus fares increase for some

Puerto Vallarta hasn’t seen a public transportation fee hike since 2018, so it comes as little surprise that 2026 would be the year to change that. Bus fares are increasing from 10 to 14 pesos, but to ease this transition for users, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus has announced a 1.2 billion peso subsidy plan, allowing passengers to pay only 11 pesos per trip through the “Al Estilo Jalisco” Unique Card, which subsidizes 3 pesos per ride.

Mexican citizens with a voter ID can access the subsidized fare, while those without will pay the full fare. Discount protections for vulnerable groups, including students, seniors and people with disabilities, remain unchanged at 50%, reducing their cost to 7 pesos.

The application for the new card will begin in January 2026, with plans to distribute 1.5 million cards by April.

Ahoy there, matey

After the sudden and sad passing of the Marigalante, Puerto Vallarta’s famed pirate ship, the community has been waiting to welcome a new addition to its maritime heritage. The Jolly Roger, a vibrant and exciting vessel, set sail from Cancún in late October 2025, bringing renewed energy to the local tourism scene.

Now docked in Puerto Vallarta, the Jolly Roger has been renamed Marigalante II, and it promises families and tourists alike a memorable experience filled with thrilling adventures on the high seas, complete with lively reenactments, treasure hunts and pirate-themed entertainment.

Whether you’re a seasoned pirate aficionado or a first-time visitor, the Marigalante II is set to be the must-see attraction of 2026.

Charlotte Smith is a writer and journalist based in Mexico. Her work focuses on travel, politics and community.