Monday, August 4, 2025
HomeNews
News

Sailboat carrying US $381M in drugs from Mexico intercepted in French Polynesia

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Drug bust on boat in French Polynesia
An initial inspection found 900 kilograms of cocaine and 180 kg of methamphetamine, but a more exhaustive search by the authorities led to the discovery of 1.8 tonnes of cocaine, 232 kg of meth, 11 firearms and 24 magazines. (@Gendarmerie/X)

France announced over the weekend that officers in French Polynesia made a historic drug bust, seizing approximately US $381 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine found on a sailing vessel.

The sailboat was en route to Australia from Mexico, according to investigative reporters with Aristegui Noticias. It was boarded by French authorities after it made a stopover in Nuku Hiva, the largest of the Marquesas Islands, one of five archipelagos that make up French Polynesia.

An initial inspection found 900 kilograms of cocaine and 180 kg of methamphetamine, but a more exhaustive search by the authorities led to the discovery of 1.8 tonnes of cocaine, 232 kg of meth, 11 firearms and 24 magazines.

Officials are calling the bust the largest narcotics haul ever recorded in the territory.

The two men on board — a Dutchman and a German — were arrested.

France’s Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau praised the work of the French Customs Service, the local gendarmes and officials with the French Office for Biodiversity.

“The State will never give in to the drug trafficking that plagues our regions,” Retailleau said in a social media post. “Throughout the country, drug traffickers will be relentlessly pursued.”

According to the news magazine Proceso, French Polynesia is a popular route for methamphetamine and cocaine trafficking, which “primarily originates from clandestine laboratories located in Mexico.” 

Traffickers take advantage of the vast expanse of ocean to ship their drugs from South American and Mexican sources to the Australian market. This makes effective patrolling by authorities extremely challenging, according to the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre.

French Polynesia’s vast maritime zone comprises 5.5 million square kilometers.

In late June, the Assembly of French Polynesia urged the French government to declare the fight against meth a national priority. The past year has seen a 28-percent rise in drug-related court cases with the increasing involvement of minors, according to Radio France Internationale.

A social media post from France’s Ministry of Overseas Territories said protection of the population in its territories is a priority in the face of the growing pressure of drug trafficking.

“In French Polynesia, our security forces are mobilized to combat these criminal networks that threaten youth and social cohesion,” it said.

With reports from Proceso and Aristegui Noticias

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
ABC Daycare protest

Mexico asks US to extradite former daycare owner convicted of manslaughter

MND Staff - 1
The co-owner of ABC Daycare Center, where a fire in 2009 claimed the lives of 49 young children and babies, was a fugitive in the United States until her recent arrest in Arizona.
sending remittances via Western Union

Remittances to Mexico plummet 16.2% in June, the biggest drop in over a decade

MND Staff - 3
The double-digit drop was the most of any June on record, bringing the annual decline in remittances in the first half of 2025 to nearly US $2B.
A woman takes a product off a grocery store shelf

Post-AMLO, Mexican household income is up and inequality is slightly down

MND Staff - 0
The survey, which covered the end of Peña Nieto's term plus all of AMLO's, attributed the income gains to minimum wage increases, social programs and the growth of formal employment.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC