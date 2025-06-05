National Beach Cleanup Strategy aims to eliminate plastic pollution

On World Environment Day this Thursday, the federal government launched a National Beach and Coastal Cleanup Strategy, which will run across all 17 of Mexico’s coastal states and whose central aim is to eliminate plastic pollution.

Environment Minister Alicia Bárcena, Navy Minister Raymundo Morales and several state governors spoke about the initiative at President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference.

🌊 ¡Vamos por playas sin plásticos!

En este #DíaMundialDelMedioAmbiente 🌎 nos sumamos a la Estrategia Nacional 2025–2030 para mantener nuestras costas limpias y protegidas ♻️. Por un #QuintanaRoo más sustentable, justo y libre de contaminación. 🏝️#AmaTuPlayaNoContamines… pic.twitter.com/b6MuByS2lT — Mara Lezama (@MaraLezama) June 5, 2025

Bárcena said that 15,000 tonnes of plastic waste are generated in Mexico every day, and that 80% of that amount ends up on the nation’s beaches or along its coastline.

“What we really want to do today is invite citizens to avoid this damage that [plastic] is causing to our beaches, to our coast,” she said.

Bárcena noted that the national cleanup strategy was developed in conjunction with the Navy Ministry as well as Mexico’s 17 coastal states: 11 of which are on the Pacific and Gulf of California coast, five on the Gulf of Mexico coast and one on the Caribbean coast.

Morales provided specific details on the initiative, explaining that:

The cleanup will occur in all 17 coastal states.

The initial focus will be on 63 beaches.

Some 2,500 naval personnel will contribute to the efforts.

Thousands of volunteers, including school students, will be invited to participate.

“Another activity that we’re doing, and which I think is very important as well, is that … we’re issuing instructions to not use single-use plastics, and to use recyclable plastics,” Morales said.

The Navy chief said that part of the strategy entails the removal of trash from around piers, where it tends to accumulate.

“The sea expels garbage and it accumulates at piers, at port facilities, so we also have a trash fishing campaign,” he said.

The key goal of the national strategy

Bárcena said that the central objective of the strategy is to have clean, plastic-free beaches by 2030, the final year of the six-year term of the current government.

She said that “hopefully” Mexico can daily reduce plastic waste by 3,000 tonnes per year so that five years from now “we can eliminate … the arrival of plastic to the oceans.”

“That’s the idea,” Bárcena said.

“We’re inviting a lot of recyclers, companies and citizens to use less plastic,” she said, before urging people to either reuse plastic products and/or take them to recycling centers.

“Mexico is also fighting at an international level in the campaign [against] single-use plastics,” Bárcena added.

‘It’s a comprehensive strategy,’ says Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum highlighted that beach cleanups are taking place on Thursday, the 53rd World Environment Day and a designated national beach cleanup day.

However, she stressed that “it’s not just today” that beach cleanups will take place.

“It’s a comprehensive strategy,” she said, referring to the National Beach and Coastal Cleanup Strategy.

Sheinbaum noted that municipal governments in coastal states are also involved in the initiative, and highlighted that Mexico has almost 12,000 kilometers of coastline, including that of islands such as Cozumel and the Islas Marías.

Governors laud the initiative

Four governors joined Sheinbaum’s press conference via video link from beaches in the states they govern. They all expressed their support for the initiative to be implemented across the remainder of the federal government’s term.

Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado (speaking from Acapulco):

“We know that looking after our beaches is a shared responsibility and a commitment to our children and future generations. From Guerrero we assume this task with much love and responsibility.”

Yucatán Governor Joaquín Díaz Mena (speaking from Progreso):

“This is a cause we embrace with complete conviction because we know that taking care of our coast is taking care of life, taking care of health and the future of our communities.”

Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama (speaking from Puerto Morelos):

“From here we join … [the] collective effort that seeks to eliminate 100% of plastics from our coasts in the next five years. We do it from Punta Brava Beach, a place of incomparable beauty, but also one [facing] a profound environmental challenge.”

Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila (speaking from San Felipe):

“From this very important point of the Gulf of California, where the world’s aquarium begins, we begin this national strategy, … an initiative that reflects the commitment of your government, presidenta, a commitment to environmental justice, to the protection of our ecosystems and to the well-being of coastal communities.”

