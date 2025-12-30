Tuesday, December 30, 2025
HomeNews
News

Pemex reports disappointing November as export revenues plunge 50%

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Pemex signs
While Mexicans have been assured that gasoline prices won't rise with the new year, Pemex, the state-owned oil company, is having a hard time meeting its production and export goals. (Moisés Pablo/Cuartoscuro)

Two weeks after a disappointing joint-venture contract auction, state oil company Pemex reported poor November results, with crude oil exports threatening 25-year lows.

Pemex reported production of 1.624 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, a drop of 1.9% compared to the same month last year (1.656 million bpd).

oil rigs
Pemex’s production of 1.6 million barrels per day in November was nearly 2% lower than the same month last year, and below the government’s target production, as it has been all year. (Pemex)

Including private trading partners such as Harbour Energy, average production in November was 1.641 million bpd, down from 1.673 million bpd produced a year ago. This also translates to a 1.9% downturn.

The oil company has yet to meet the federal government’s target of producing an average of 1.8 million bpd. The November figure, excluding trading partners, is 176,000 barrels below the target.

Oil export revenues are also slumping, on track to close the year at levels not seen in the last 25 years, the newspaper El Financiero reported. Company revenues hit US $925.4 million in November, a 50% drop compared to the same month in 2024.

This marks the third time this year oil export revenues failed to reach US $1 billion, the others being June (US $862 million) and August (US $954 million).

Pemex accumulated US $12.337 billion in “external sales” through the first 11 months of the year, a figure roughly comparable with the average income recorded at the beginning of this century.

Between 2000 and 2002, Pemex earned between US $13 and US $14 billion annually from crude oil exports, registering a historical high of US $49.4 billion in 2011, when the price of a barrel of oil exceeded US $101.

The volume of crude oil exports in November was 539,000 bpd, down 43% compared to the 951,000 barrels per day reported in November 2024.

Intelligence and forecasting company Industrial Info Resources reported earlier this month that Pemex’s oil production “has been declining for over two decades,” driven by “the natural decline of mature oil fields and lower investment in upstream operations.”

Average production for the year through November reached 1.616 million bbd, down 7.8% from the first 11 months of 2024 when Pemex averaged 1.754 million bbd.

Pemex had hoped to stabilize oil production at 1.8 million bpd over the next decade and investments have risen since the Finance Ministry announced a new financing plan in August.

Inside Pemex’s plan to reach fiscal solvency by 2027

Earlier this month, however, it failed to attract major companies during a joint-venture contract auction. 

According to an exclusive report by Reuters news agency, Pemex awarded just five of the 11 new contracts it hoped to ink before the end of the year. The so-called “mixed contracts” are the first of their kind in Mexico.

Pemex’s partners in these five contracts are primarily local companies, Reuters said, and Pemex would have stakes of between 40% and 85%.

Reuters said the production added by the ventures is unlikely to reverse Mexico’s declining crude oil output. 

With reports from El Financiero, El Economista and La Jornada

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Health Minister David Kershenobich stands next to a graph indicating a jump in the number of aspiring medical residents in Mexico during his presentation at the mañanera on Tuesday.

Health minister seeks to create a culture of organ donation with new campaign

MND Staff - 0
Approximately three to four people per million donate their organs in Mexico — compared to 42 per million in the United States — making it one of the countries with the lowest donation rates in the world, given its population. 
Grecia Quiroz

10th suspect arrested in the murder of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo

MND Staff - 0
No information was forthcoming about the new suspect, but one of the previous detainees is thought to be the mastermind of the murder. Seven others were bodyguards of the mayor.
A small caiman or crocodile wearing a white bridal veil with a string tying its snout closed

The top ‘México mágico’ moments of 2025: Rebounding jaguars, caiman brides and tabloid terror

MND Staff - 1
As 2025 wraps up, we take a look back at the surreal, sweet and delightfully odd stories that captured readers' imaginations in 2025.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC