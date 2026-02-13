Friday, February 13, 2026
HomeNews
NewsNorthern Border Zone

Robot dog pack will guard fans at Monterrey’s World Cup stadium

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
robot dfogs in Guadalupe, NL
The four robotic quadrupeds will be armed for their surveillance work, not with weapons but with video cameras, night-vision lenses, speakers and two-way communication systems. (Guadalupe.gob.mx)

Robot dogs will join the police ranks in Guadalupe, Nuevo León, when the 2026 World Cup comes to Monterrey’s BBVA Stadium, giving officers four mechanical first-responders at one of the tournament’s three sites in Mexico.

Authorities in Guadalupe — a municipality in the Monterrey metro area that includes the stadium — have formed a new K9-X unit made up of four quadruped robots that will patrol in and around the venue, renamed Monterrey Stadium for the World Cup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Identidad Nuevo León (@identidadnl)

The site is scheduled for three group-stage matches and one round-of-32 game from June 14-29, plus it will co-host a six-team play-in tournament March 23-31 to determine the final two World Cup berths. Akron Stadium in greater Guadalajara will be the other host.

The robots, operated remotely much like drones or video game characters, are designed as first-responders only.

Officials say they have no weapons — unlike the rifle-wielding DogBot that joined the state of Zacatecas’ security force last year — but rather utilize video cameras, night-vision lenses, speakers and two-way communication systems to detect unusual behavior and spot suspicious objects.

The automatons then broadcast orders and relay live images to police.

“These K9-X robot dogs will support the police with initial interventions, using video footage and ultimately entering high-risk areas,” Guadalupe Mayor Héctor García said at a news conference, adding that they will step in if there’s a fight or a situation “involving an intoxicated person.”

García said the idea took shape after two officers were killed on patrol last year, prompting the question, “How can we ensure that some kind of technological system enters first [before] the human beings.”

The municipality spent about 2.5 million pesos (US $145,700) on the four units, which each require a human operator from the local Security and Citizen Protection Secretariat.

Already the K9-X dogs have been tested in real conditions.

During a CONCACAF Champions Cup soccer match between the Monterrey Rayados and Xelajú from Guatemala on Wednesday, the robots patrolled entrances, common areas and a pedestrian bridge; checked corridors inside the stadium; and scanned the undersides of vehicles around the complex (although it wasn’t quite the same, since the crowd was only about 10,000 as compared to the more than 53,000 expected for World Cup matches).

A robot dog descends the steps of a soccer stadium
The robot dog pack attended their first soccer match on Wednesday, when they patrolled a modestly attended game between the Monterrey Rayados and Guatemala’s Xelajú. (Gabriela Pérez Montiel / Cuartoscuro.com)

Authorities say they will also work alongside new surveillance drones and anti-drone systems as part of Guadalupe’s broader World Cup security plan.

The robot pack joins a growing cast of mechanical canines in northern Mexico: the aforementioned DogBot in Zacatecas and the AI-powered Waldog in Monterrey who roams neighborhoods to promote animal welfare and responsible pet ownership.

In Guadalupe, the robotic dogs will be doing more than just that; however, they won’t go beyond surveillance tactics.

“We have excellent police officers and cutting-edge technology to ensure the safety of Guadalupe residents,” García said.

With reports from ESPN Deportes, Expansión, Wired and El País

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Mexico’s Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard and India’s Ambassador to Mexico Panka Sharma pose with Mexican and Indian flags

Mexico and India eye tech investment, pharma deals in push to deepen trade ties

MND Staff - 0
Science and tech took center stage at the talks, which are set to continue leading up to an in-person meeting with India's trade minister in late March.
A convoy of U.S. Border Patrol vehicles drives the Mexico-U.S. border near El Paso, Texas.

CBP anti-drone laser reportedly triggered El Paso airspace closure

MND Staff - 0
New reports contradict US State Department claims that a Mexican cartel drone triggered the unplanned shutdown, which temporarily froze operations at the El Paso airport.
measles vaccination in the Senate

Government urges measles vaccination as the ‘most contagious viral disease’ spreads in Mexico

MND Staff - 3
Authorities stress that there is no cause for alarm, but urge those who have never received their two measles shots to get vaccinated at one of the centers that are being provided.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC