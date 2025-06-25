MND Local: Puerto Vallarta June news roundup

Development, luxury projects, and security concerns dominate this week’s news along Mexico’s Pacific coast and in Puerto Vallarta. In Riviera Nayarit, hospitality continues to grow with the rebranding of Fiesta Americana Nuevo Vallarta and the upcoming debut of the adults-only Unico 20°105° Hotel Vallarta.

Meanwhile, Puerto Vallarta is investing in urban revitalization and public health. Among its plans include a new linear park at the Coapinole Lagoon, a project focused on ecological restoration and green space development, and a state-led dengue management campaign to control mosquito-borne illnesses as the rainy season arrives.

Also, the U.S. State Department has issued a security alert after confirming cases of U.S. citizens being kidnapped through dating apps in Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit.

Puerto Vallarta to restore El Coapinole lagoon

Puerto Vallarta is taking steps toward a greener future. According to representatives from the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board, the city’s first ecohydrological restoration project is slated to begin in 2026 at El Coapinole lagoon, a neglected natural area in the northern zone of the city. Ecohydrology is an interdisciplinary science that links ecology and hydrology.

Spearheaded by the administration of Puerto Vallarta Mayor Luis Munguía, this project will restore the lagoon’s ecosystem, which regularly dries out. The restoration will include recovery of surface runoff, removal of sediment buildup and better management of native and invasive species. The plan also prioritizes the protection of wildlife that rely on the lagoon as a habitat.

As part of the restoration effort, the project will lay the groundwork for the proposed Coapinole Linear Park, a green corridor that will connect the lagoon to the underused La Bobadilla Sports Complex. The goal is to provide accessible recreational space for residents in less developed areas of the city.

Health campaign targets dengue prevention

Ministry vehicles are patrolling neighborhoods to spray a specialized chemical that kills adult mosquitoes, which officials note is safe for humans and pets.

These efforts appear to be working. While the first quarter of 2025 saw 118 reported cases of dengue fever in Puerto Vallarta, only two new cases were registered in the past week, according to the Tourism Board.

Two new resorts announced for Riviera Nayarit

Riviera Nayarit continues to grow with the announcement of two new resort developments. Grupo Posadas has completed the rebranding of the former Wyndham Altar Nuevo Vallarta, which now operates as the Fiesta Americana Nuevo Vallarta Resort & Spa. Located 20 minutes from Puerto Vallarta International Airport, the beachfront property features 229 suites, new dining concepts led by Chef Gerardo Rivera, ocean-view pools, a wellness spa and family programming.

Separately, AIC Hotel Group has announced a September 1 opening date for Unico 20°105° Hotel Vallarta, the second property under its Unico Hotel Collection. The adults-only, all-inclusive resort will have 141 guest rooms and multiple dining venues, including restaurants featuring Mexican, Italian and Japanese cuisine. Signature UNICO features—such as the Esencia Wellness Spa and Local Hosts concierge program — will also be available.

U.S. issues security alert over dating app kidnappings

The U.S. Consulate General in Guadalajara has issued a security alert following confirmed reports of U.S. citizens being kidnapped after meeting individuals on dating apps in Puerto Vallarta and nearby Nuevo Nayarit.

According to the consulate, some victims were extorted for large sums of money, with family members in the U.S. contacted to pay for their release.

The U.S. alert warns that such crimes are not confined to a single location and warns U.S. citizens to exercise extreme care when meeting strangers, meet with strangers only in public places, avoid private residences or hotel rooms and inform someone of their whereabouts and plans.

Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus responded to the alert by stating that the recent incident involved four foreign tourists who allegedly used a dating app to hire sex workers. They crossed into Nuevo Nayarit, where they were coerced into calling relatives for ransom money.

