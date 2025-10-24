Shootings shake Sinaloa state capital after capture of 10 cartel operators

The “Los Chapitos” faction of the Sinaloa cartel suffered a heavy blow this week as federal authorities killed a key operational leader of the notorious crime gang and arrested 10 others, six of them high-ranking in the organization.

The cartel responded promptly to Tuesday’s joint operation involving the Security Ministry, the Defense Ministry and Sinaloa police officers, by engaging in shootouts across the city of Culiacán — the state capital. The violence left four people dead.

In a Wednesday post on X, Security Minister Omar García Harfuch confirmed that Luis Ezequiel “N,” alias “El Morral” and presumed leader of “Los Chapitos,” was killed during the operation. He also said six suspects arrested in the initial action have been linked to homicides, drug trafficking, kidnapping and armed attacks on police officials.

Among those detained are José Manuel “N,” alias “Mono Canelo,” and Juan Carlos “N,” alias “Chango,” both of whom were arrested in December and later released by a judge.

Four others — including two minors — were apprehended after the ensuing shootouts.

García Harfuch reported that authorities confiscated more than 500 kilos and 130 liters of methamphetamine, 211,000 fentanyl pills and 103 doses of marijuana, while also dismantling a clandestine laboratory with more than 3,400 liters of chemical precursors. Officials also seized four rifles (three 7.62 x 39 mm caliber and one 5.56), a 9 mm pistol and 16 magazines, as well as vests with ballistic plates and a stolen Toyota Corolla.

Tuesday’s wide-ranging violence claimed four lives and wreaked havoc across the embattled state capital where just over a month ago residents took to the streets to protest the lack of security.

The shootings and pursuits were concentrated in the northern and southern extremes of Culiacán, generating a new wave of panic among the population.

“Four people were killed and six others injured in two separate incidents,” Feliciano Castro, the Sinaloa governor’s chief of staff, told reporters Tuesday night.

Two of the dead, who were found inside a Toyota Camry at the entrance to Espacio Barcelona, were allegedly involved in the cartel counterattack and were killed after a pursuit.

“State prosecutors are conducting the corresponding investigations to determine the facts,” Castro said, adding that some of the shootout victims were apparently innocent bystanders.

One of the slain was struck by gunfire on a city bus and details about the fourth casualty had not been released.

Journalists questioned Castro about the wisdom of wide-ranging gun battles in the city, asking if more effective protocols might be put in place.

“Everything will invariably be reviewed,” he said. “We deal with this each day.”

Culiacán Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez lamented the loss of life and described Tuesday as “a difficult and delicate day,” while insisting that there is coordination between the three levels of government.

Governor Rubén Rocha explained Tuesday’s violence as a consequence of recent security operations against the organized crime elements that have infiltrated the city.

The state of Sinaloa and especially the capital have been under siege since warring factions of the Sinaloa cartel took up arms against each other more than 13 months ago.

