Friday, June 20, 2025
HomeNews
NewsNorthern Border ZoneSouthwest

Fight against screwworm ramps up with reopening of sterile fly plant in Chiapas

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A screwworm fly, possibly
Screwworm infestations can be fatal to cattle and other animals. (Jin Yeong/Unsplash)

The United States has announced the reopening and modernization of the sterile fly production plant in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas as part of a joint strategy with Mexico to combat cattle screwworm (Cochliomyia hominivorax), a pest that affects livestock and recently led to the temporary suspension of Mexican cattle imports by the U.S.

Screwworm flies afflict livestock and other animals — including humans — by laying their larvae in open wounds. The resulting infestations can be fatal without treatment.

Mexican’s Agriculture Ministry Julio Berdegué, confirmed Wednesday that his U.S. counterpart, Brooke Rollins, has allocated a US $21 million investment to renovate the sterile fly manufacturing plant.  The goal is to generate approximately 100 million sterile flies each week, in addition to those produced at another plant in Panama, which, until now, has been operating at maximum capacity to ship the insect to Mexico.

“We believe this is a positive step that, in several ways, will strengthen joint Mexico-US efforts,” Berdegué said on his official X account.

The sterile flies are key to sterile insect technique, a biological control method that floods an area with sterile screwworm flies and makes it more difficult for fertile flies to find each other, thus disrupting the reproductive cycle.

The sterile insect technique is not new to Mexico. In 1972, Mexico and the U.S. adopted a joint strategy to eradicate the screwworm, leading to the opening of the plant in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, in 1976. The formal eradication campaign began in 1981, and by 1991, the states of Tabasco, Campeche, Quintana Roo, and Yucatán were declared pest-free. In 2003, Chiapas also achieved this status, marking the elimination of the screwworm throughout Mexico.

The reopening of the Chiapas plant seeks not only to control the current health emergency, but also to ensure the resumption of livestock trade between the two countries.

On May 11, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the suspension of live cattle, bison, and horse imports from Mexico due to the spread of the screwworm. Initially, the suspension was set to last from May 11 to May 25, but because the pest issue has persisted, the suspension remains in effect.

The outbreak of screwworm represents a serious risk to animal health and Mexico’s livestock economy. Mexico’s National Agricultural Council (CNA) said the United States’ decision to halt imports of cattle, horses, and bison from Mexico due to new outbreaks of the screwworm could mean losses of US $11.4 million per day for the country while the trade ban remains in effect.

In a statement on his official X account, Berdegué said following Rollins announcement that thanks to the “spirit of cooperation” shown by U.S. officials, he hopes Mexico “can resume the export of our cattle as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Rollins said the U.S. has “entered a new era of productive partnership, perhaps better than ever before, with our Mexican counterparts.”

In addition to reopening the Chiapas plant, Rollins revealed their strategy includes opening a new sterile fly dispersal plant in Texas, strengthening surveillance measures in the Mexico-U.S. border to prevent entry of the pest and conducting audits in Mexico, among other measures.

With reports from EFE, El Universal and El País

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
CJNG cartel leaders El Mencho and Ricardo Ruiz

US sanctions CJNG leaders, citing TikTok influencer’s murder

MND Staff - 3
People in the United States are now blocked from any transaction involving property that the five sanctioned cartel leaders have an interest in.
A clandestine oil refinery in Veracruz

Security forces shut down clandestine oil refinery in Veracruz

MND Staff - 1
Officials also seized 1.2 million liters of stolen fuel in Nuevo León, as the government steps up the fight against fuel trafficking.
A rendering shows cargo containers moving along an automated freight corridor guideway above a highway

Startup aims to speed up trade with Monterrey-to-Texas automated freight corridor

MND Staff - 6
The ambitious US $10-billion project seeks to bypass — and possibly reduce — costly congestion at the biggest Mexico-U.S. commercial border crossing.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC