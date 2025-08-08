Friday, August 8, 2025
Suspect arrested in Monday killing of Reynosa prosecutor

MND Staff
By MND Staff
vehicle on fire
Videos circulating on the internet show the vehicle of the victim, Ernesto Cuitláhuac Vázquez Reyna, the FGR representative in Tamaulipas, in flames from the attack. (Cuartoscuro)

A man suspected of involvement in Monday’s killing of a Tamaulipas prosecutor was arrested on Friday, the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) announced.

Federal agents and military forces arrested Jaret Roberto “H” at a rehabilitation center in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, the border city where the murder took place. Authorities also seized two long guns, ammunition and drugs, the FGR said in a press release.

Jaret Roberto “H” is suspected of participating in the assassination of Ernesto Cuitláhuac Vázquez Reyna, the Tamaulipas state delegate of the FGR.

“Information found on his cellphone established without a doubt his direct participation in the homicide … as a member of ‘Los Metros,’ a faction of the ‘Gulf Cartel,’ one of the main groups responsible for fuel trafficking in that region,” the FGR said.

In a dramatic attack, the assailants threw a grenade at Vázquez’s black Cadillac SUV as he drove down Reynosa’s Miguel Hidalgo Boulevard. Vázquez was then dragged out of the burning vehicle and shot.

The FGR later tracked a vehicle involved in the attack, allowing them to identify and locate the suspect, Jaret Roberto “H” — who incidentally was the target of a pre-existing arrest warrant.

The investigation into the attack continues as authorities search for other suspects involved in Monday’s attack, the FGR said.

Mexico News Daily

