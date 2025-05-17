Saturday, May 17, 2025
The brand new Mexico News Daily weekly news quiz

MND Staff
By MND Staff
A multiple choice quiz
Test your knowledge of this' week's happenings in our brand new news quiz! (Jessica Lewis/Unsplash)

Mexico News Daily introduces a brand new weekly quiz to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

What popular YouTuber’s video about Chichén Itzá recently drew scrutiny from the Mexican public and officials?
ancient archaeological zone

What natural disaster has forced evacuations and made headlines in Nuevo León this week?
view of Monterrey

Which Mexican cartel leader's family surrendered to the U.S. government this week?
The 17 family members of El Chapo were carrying more than $70,000 in cash and several suitcases.

A mayor-elect in Michoacán was tragically killed just hours after winning. What’s the name of the municipality where this happened?

Norway's sovereign welfare fund divested from which Mexican investment this week over allegations of corruption?
Blue barrels of oil stacked high in rows. One in front has a sticker saying "flammable liquid" on it.

Which Mexican state saw the first baseball match played in the country?
Edgar Torres, pitcher for the Mexican Baseball League team Sultanes de Monterrey, with his glove over his hand and leg raised, in position to throw a pitch at a recent Sultans game.

What did the U.S. recently suspend from Mexico due to screwworm infestations?
Mexico's manufacturing exports

Which Baja California agricultural industry promised to fight U.S. levies on their exports?
A person's open palm holding a chayote fruit in front of a stack of chayotes. The hand has a gold band on their thumb

What is the value of the “basket” of 24 essential grocery items that will be capped under a new agreement in Mexico?
A person shops at a local market in Mexico City.

A US flag and visa

Propublica: US looks to revoke visas of Mexican politicians with alleged cartel ties

MND Staff - 11
The visa revocations trace back to a list of corrupt Mexican politicians that the U.S. began to compile in 2019.
Image of hurricane.

Pacific hurricane season is officially underway. Are you prepared?

MND Staff - 0
As hurricane season kicks off, officials are sharing safety tips and urging coastal residents to prepare.
Teachers march down Reforma Avenue in Mexico City with a banner reading "Huelga Nacional"

Sheinbaum announces 10% pay increase for teachers as unions march in Mexico City

MND Staff - 7
The president also promised to freeze the retirement age for teachers, a point of friction with one of Mexico's most powerful teachers' unions.

