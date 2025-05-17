The brand new Mexico News Daily weekly news quiz
Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Propublica: US looks to revoke visas of Mexican politicians with alleged cartel ties
The visa revocations trace back to a list of corrupt Mexican politicians that the U.S. began to compile in 2019.
Pacific hurricane season is officially underway. Are you prepared?
As hurricane season kicks off, officials are sharing safety tips and urging coastal residents to prepare.
Sheinbaum announces 10% pay increase for teachers as unions march in Mexico City
The president also promised to freeze the retirement age for teachers, a point of friction with one of Mexico's most powerful teachers' unions.