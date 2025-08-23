Saturday, August 23, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: August 23rd

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

Fintech firm Nu México has grown 52% this year. How many Mexicans now bank with them?

What have microbiologists discovered in a small Coahuila cave?
An underground river connects the entire cave system in Aktun Chen

Mexico has joined two Central American nations in creating a "trinational culture corridor." Which two nations are they?
Three heads of state at a podium holding papers

Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, the wife of former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has threatened to sue a Spanish newspaper over reports she was due to leave Mexico. Where is she rumoured to be moving to?
Beatriz Muller

Mexico's women are world champions once again, winning Gold at the World Games! In what sport did they triumph?
A team of women in Red jackets and sombreros lift the world cup trophy on the steps on a plane.

Beloved pharmacy mascot Dr. Simi has launched another new venture. What is he trying this week?
Dr. Simi US opened in Austin, Texas on March 24

The U.S. government has announced what new measure to try to curb illegal immigration?

Viva Aerobus will launch new flights to the U.S. from Mexico Cirty, as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Which cities will see new connections added?

Which former Mexican boxing champion was jailed this week?
Canelo Alvarez Mexican boxers

Which global beauty brand has announced an addition US $80 million investment in Mexico?
A blond influencer with doll-like makeup

