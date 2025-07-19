Saturday, July 19, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: July 19th

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Mexico this week. How much are they?

Mexican cycling hotshot Isaac del Toro is having a stellar year. What road race has he just won?

What Indigenous Mexican tradition has been added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List?
Traditional festival in Wixárika community

Puerto Vallarta's beaches have seen a problematic rise in what?

The city of Ensenada is undergoing US$300 million of infrastructure upgrades as part of a bid to encourage new residents from the U.S. Who are they hoping to attract?
Tour operators are optimistic about summer tourism in Ensenada.

Fisherman in Lake Pátzcuaro have banded together to save what marine species?
Two traditional fishermen in small boats on a calm lake, each holding up a large, distinctive "butterfly" fishing net made of light-colored netting stretched over wooden poles. The fisherman in the foreground is in a green and white boat, facing left, while the second fisherman is further back in a blue boat, mostly obscured. Lush green trees and foliage line the distant bank under a bright sky.

Which celebrities met with the governor of Veracruz state this week?
Veracruz

The Mexico City government has proposed new measures to combat the effects of gentrification in the capital. What are they?
Mexico City Angel

Eva Longoria is set to release a documentary on Mexican soccer. Which team will she be profiling?

A new report cites an existential danger for an important piece of Mexican culture. What is at risk of being lost?
cash

MND Tutor | El fin del mundo

MND Plus - 0
Learn about history's greatest extinction event and learn Spanish at the same time, with our exclusive subscriber-only educational series.
A lake

As Lake Texcoco recovers, rising water swallows the ruins of the canceled airport

MND Staff - 1
The flooding of the abandoned project marks a symbolic turning point in the perception of the lake's role itoday n the Valley of Mexico's topography.
Sheinbaum displays a Finabien bank card

Mexicans in US can avoid remittance tax with government Finabien cards, Sheinbaum says

MND Staff - 3
The government is also updating consular services for Mexicans in the U.S., eliminating filing fees and allowing online appointment scheduling.
