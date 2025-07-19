The MND News Quiz of the Week: July 19th
MND Tutor | El fin del mundo
Learn about history's greatest extinction event and learn Spanish at the same time, with our exclusive subscriber-only educational series.
As Lake Texcoco recovers, rising water swallows the ruins of the canceled airport
The flooding of the abandoned project marks a symbolic turning point in the perception of the lake's role itoday n the Valley of Mexico's topography.
Mexicans in US can avoid remittance tax with government Finabien cards, Sheinbaum says
The government is also updating consular services for Mexicans in the U.S., eliminating filing fees and allowing online appointment scheduling.
