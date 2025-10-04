Saturday, October 4, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: October 4th

By MND Plus
News quiz
(Mexico News Daily)

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

Mexico has unveiled 'Misión Ixtli,' a new initiative to help in the battle against climate change. What is it?
flood in Iztapalapa

Querétaro International Airport is getting bigger. The planned expansion will eventually include the construction of an onsite hotel, a shopping plaza and what other amenity?
QRO airport

A Mexican state has opened a dedicated nearshoring investment office in Tokyo this week. Which one?
Tokyo street scene

Which major sports franchise has announced plans to return to Mexico this week?
An aerial view of Banorte Stadium in Mexico City, formerly known as Estadio Azteca

Contestants in the "México Canta" singing contest will face off for the crown this weekend. But what is the show about?
Singer during México Canta

A migrant caravan has crossed into Mexico from Guatemala. Where are they headed?
crowd of refugees

Protests across the capital occurred on October 2. What historical event were protestors commemorating?
Tlatelolco Massacre 1968

One year into her presidency, how popular is Claudia Sheinbaum with the Mexican public?
President Sheinbaum waves as she enters the national palace to take the oath of office in Oactober 2024

The president has also condemned a caricature of Mexicans published by Donald Trump. What stereotype was she rejecting?
Sheinbaum September 9, 2025

Remittances to Mexico were down 8.3% in August, yet another fall. For how many months have remittances now declined?
sending remittances via Western Union

Puerto Vallarta will get a new ‘first world’ electric transport system, with air conditoning and WiFi

MND Staff - 2
The new electric buses will offering passengers a new route from Puerto Vallarta's city center to its Ixtapa district.
protster aiming fire at police

Annual Oct. 2 march turns violent, leaving 94 police and 29 others injured

MND Staff - 2
Unlike the tragedy being remembered on its 57th anniversary, the violence came not from the authorities but from a black-clad and masked mob of 350, armed with clubs and incendiary weapons.
Two photos, one of a Mexican activist Arlin Medrano and one of president Claudia Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum calls for immediate return of Mexicans detained by Israel

MND Staff - 3
Six Mexicans who joined the Gaza-bound flotilla are in Israeli custody after being detained on Wednesday.
