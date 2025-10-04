The MND News Quiz of the Week: October 4th
Puerto Vallarta will get a new ‘first world’ electric transport system, with air conditoning and WiFi
The new electric buses will offering passengers a new route from Puerto Vallarta's city center to its Ixtapa district.
Annual Oct. 2 march turns violent, leaving 94 police and 29 others injured
Unlike the tragedy being remembered on its 57th anniversary, the violence came not from the authorities but from a black-clad and masked mob of 350, armed with clubs and incendiary weapons.
Sheinbaum calls for immediate return of Mexicans detained by Israel
Six Mexicans who joined the Gaza-bound flotilla are in Israeli custody after being detained on Wednesday.
