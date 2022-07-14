TikToker apologizes for blocking Guadalajara traffic

News

TikToker Rodolfo “Fofo” Márquez apologized for shutting down a Guadalajara bridge last week after the city’s mayor threatened charges against him for the stunt. Known for his boasts of extreme wealth and a high-end lifestyle of fancy cars, models and champagne, Fofo Márquez has almost 800,000 followers on TikTok.

Márquez appeared in the video posted to the social media platform boasting that he was going to shut down the Matute Remus Bridge by parking luxury cars across the three lanes of traffic “because he can.” As cars started to line up behind his parked cars and horns started to honk, Márquez made faces at the camera and outstretched his arms towards the empty bridge behind him. “This is what money and power can do,” he told his followers.

But following Márquez’s stunt, Guadalajara Mayor Pablo Lemus threatened to bring charges against him for blocking traffic and endangering drivers on the road. After the rebuke, Márquez went back to social media to publicly apologize, this time off TikTok as the company suspended his account after the video of the bridge blockade went viral.

In his apology, Márquez said he was sorry for the people that were offended by his stunt but that he had seen other influencers do similar things for content. He also said that his comments about money and power were perhaps stupid.

Fofo then apologized directly to Guadalajara’s mayor, explaining that he would be willing to pay a fine if necessary to stay in Guadalajara, and that he loves his city. He also said he didn’t expect the video to go so viral with over 10 million views in less than 24 hours.

Both his fans and detractors have reacted strongly to the stunt with some saying he’s a “headless imbecile” and others calling for people to stop following him on TikTok. The mayor responded to the apology by saying Márquez would have to complete community service, cleaning up below the very bridge he shut down.

With reports from El Universal