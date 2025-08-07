Thursday, August 7, 2025
HomeNews
NewsNorth-Central Pacific CoastSouthwest

Tropical storm Ivo brings heavy rain and dangerous surf to Mexico’s Pacific coast

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
map
The storm is moving northward along Mexico's Pacific Coast, dumping rain and roiling surf along the way. It is expected to move out to sea at the level of Los Cabos, but could briefly reach hurricane force before that. (NOAA)

A day after forming south of Mexico in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Ivo is expected to continues dumping considerable rain on coastal Mexican states throughout Thursday and  Friday. The storm could briefly strengthen into a hurricane Friday evening.

At noon Thursday Mexico City time, Mexico’s National Water Commission (Conagua) located the storm at 130 km (80 miles) south of Playa Pérula, Jalisco, and 700 km (435 miles) southeast of Cabo San Lucas, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h (47mph).

person in raincoat
Oaxaca residents have been dealing with rains from Ivo since Wednesday. The heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Friday evening. (Carolina Jiménez Mariscal/Cuartoscuro)

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported said Ivo could produce total rainfall of roughly 100 mm (3.9 inches), with isolated maximum totals of 150 mm (5.9 inches), across portions of Mexico’s Pacific Coast. Conagua predicted “intense rainfall” (75 to 150 mm, or 3 to 5.9 inches) in the states of Jalisco and Nayarit, as well as heavy rains in Michoacán and Colima (50 to 75 mm, or 2 to 3 inches).

Ivo was moving quickly toward the west-northwest — generally parallel to Mexico’s Pacific Coast — at roughly 39 km/h (24 mph), but was expected to veer westward before hitting the Baja California Peninsula. It is likely to dissipate by the weekend as it turns away from the coast.

However, Ivo is stirring up life-threatening surf and rip-current conditions as maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 km/h (45 mph) with higher gusts. Conagua issued a warning related to the heavy surf for Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán (waves up to 5 meters or 16.4 feet in height) and Guerrero (4-meter or 13-foot waves).

Area residents and businesses along the southwestern coast are advised to monitor Ivo’s progress and adhere to advisories issued by local civil protection agencies. The rainfall could result in an elevated risk for flash flooding in the states of Guerrero, Michoacán and Colima.


Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 55 km (35 miles) from the center and Ivo is likely to strengthen to near hurricane strength by late Friday. The storm is also expected to produce winds of 40 to 50 km/h (25 to 31 mph) with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h (37 to 50 mph) in the northern Gulf of California.

Conagua said Ivo’s high-altitude cyclonic circulation will combine with humid air from the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean, as well as a low-pressure trough over the southeast of the country, to cause heavy wind and rains elsewhere in the country.

Heavy rains of 25 to 50 mm (1 to 2 inches) are expected in the northern states of Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes, as well as on the Gulf side in the states of Campeche, Veracruz and Tabasco.

Gusts of 40 to 60 km/h (25 to 37 mph) could occur in the northern states of Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes. Additionally, Ivo could produce dust storms in Baja California and Baja California Sur.

With reports from El Financiero, El Universal, Newsweek and Conagua

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
bats clustered on the ceiling

How a Tlaxcala family is learning to share their home with 2,000 live bats

MND Staff - 0
The family members are reportedly fine with the unusual arrangement, and government agencies have lent their support for the safety of the humans and the animals.
A stack of US dollar bills

Remittances to Mexico are trending down for the first time in over a decade

MND Staff - 0
Trump immigration policies have been hard on Mexicans who send money home from the U.S. But that's just part of the story, as shown by remittance increases in several Central American countries.
a shelf of toothpaste

Mexican health authorities recall a popular Colgate toothpaste

MND Staff - 3
Consumers had been reporting adverse reactions after using Colgate Total Clean Mint, leading Mexican health authorities to remove it from the market.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC