More than a dozen Tulum businesses temporarily shut down due to price gouging

Following complaints of unjustified price increases in one of Mexico’s most popular beach destinations, a number of commercial operations have been suspended in Tulum, Quintana Roo.

Mexico’s Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) conducted inspections to verify that businesses were complying with the Federal Consumer Protection Law (LFPC), particularly concerning price displays and the prohibition of unjustified charges. During the inspections, Profeco identified multiple restaurants, bars and hotels charging excessive prices without offering clear pricing information.

As a result, several establishments were temporarily shut down for failing to display prices for their products or services, or for discrepancies between displayed prices and those actually charged to consumers.

According to Profeco, inspection was done in 29 establishments, including five self-service stores, five convenience stores, five pharmacies, five hotels and nine restaurants and cafes.

Within Jaguar Park alone, Profeco visited 22 establishments, including hotels, beach clubs and restaurants.

As a result of the inspections, operations at the following hotels have been suspended: Diamante K, Pocna Tulum, Villa Pescadores and Cabañas Playa Condesa Tulum.

Profeco said these hotels were issued a suspension seal due to a lack of observance of the LFPC, as prices were “significantly higher” than in other areas of Tulum.

La Profeco informa los resultados del operativo de verificación en Tulum, donde se detectaron precios excesivos en hoteles y servicios turísticos, así como diferencias significativas entre establecimientos del centro y de Parque Jaguar. Se colocaron sellos de… pic.twitter.com/dxovg5WWK9 — Profeco (@Profeco) November 21, 2025

According to Profeco, the suspended hotels failed to clearly display rates, did not provide terms and conditions for their services, encouraged the payment of tips, or lacked proper notes and receipts for the lodging services provided.

Furthermore, prices were not available on the restaurants’ menus or were displayed in foreign currency, and the dishes were listed in a foreign language.

In another indication of Tulum’s ongoing hardships, Profeco said that the Kore Tulum and Villa Miramar Tulum hotels were found to have no commercial activity at the time of the visits because they had voluntarily closed down due to low occupancy.

Profeco staff also monitored 11 food and beverage products, and found excessive prices for some dishes, including guacamole, with a minimum price of 160 pesos (US $8.64) and an average price of 226 pesos ($12.21).

The restaurants that were suspended included Burrito Amor, Batey Mojito and Guarapo Bar, Encanto, Wang Tulum, Restaurante Estrada, Sabor de Mar and Negro Huitlacoxe. Profeco said all restaurants were advised to make the necessary adjustments to comply with the LFPC.

Finally, Super San Francisco de Asís, New Walmart of Mexico, Chedraui Tulum, Southeast Pharmaceutical Trading Company and the grocery store Panadero Supplier were sanctioned for failing to properly display prices and information about warranties and returns.

Mexico News Daily