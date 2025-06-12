Thursday, June 12, 2025
HomeNews
News

Who is Hugo Aguilar, Mexico’s first elected Supreme Court President?

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Hugo Aguilar Ortiz, an Indigenous Mixtec originally from Oaxaca, was the top vote-getter among 60 candidates for Supreme Court seats in the June 1 judicial elections. (Hugo Aguilar Ortiz/X) Share

Hugo Aguilar Ortíz, an indigenous lawyer from Oaxaca, has become the first directly elected Indigenous president of Mexico’s Supreme Court, a historic milestone that is stirring controversy and debate over his record and the future of Mexican justice.

Aguilar, who grew up in the Mixtec community of San Agustín Tlacotepec, gained prominence in the 1990s for his involvement with the Zapatista movement and legal advocacy for indigenous communities. Later, he entered government service, serving as Subsecretary of Indigenous Rights and as General Coordinator of Indigenous Rights at the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples (INPI).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mexico News Daily (@mexiconewsdaily)

His transition from activist to establishment figure has drawn criticism from some indigenous groups, who accuse him of being “corrupted by power.” Aguilar also faces scrutiny for his role in government consultations on controversial megaprojects, including the Tren Maya and Interoceanic Corridor. The United Nations has documented several irregularities in these processes.

Despite Aguilar’s pledge to introduce legal pluralism and integrate indigenous legal systems into the Supreme Court, critics question his impartiality, citing his lack of constitutional law experience and ties to former President López Obrador. His historic appointment raises pressing concerns about the court’s independence and the protection of indigenous rights.

María Melendez returns with the latest episode of our “Who’s Who in Mexican politics” series.

Mexico News Daily

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Men deboard a Global X airplane as Mexican airport workers and immigration agents stand by

Support for deported Mexicans goes unused as the US sends returnees elsewhere

MND Staff - 0
Foreseeing a spike in deportations, the administration launched a support program, including job placement. As of May only 4% of returnees have benefited.
The peso is enjoying a sustained streak of gains on the US dollar, but it may reverse course as USMCA discussions begin toward the end of 2025.

Peso appreciates to strongest exchange rate in 10 months

MND Staff - 0
The peso has traded between 18.82 and 18.92 to the dollar today on speculation that the United States could soon exempt Mexican steel and aluminum from its 50% tariff.
Chiapas police

Guatemala files formal protest after Chiapas police incite gun battle across border

MND Staff - 2
By Tuesday, Guatemala's Foreign Ministry had sent a letter of protest and the Chiapas governor was scolded by President Claudia Sheinbaum for the "reckless" incursion.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC