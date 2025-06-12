Who is Hugo Aguilar, Mexico’s first elected Supreme Court President?

Hugo Aguilar Ortíz, an indigenous lawyer from Oaxaca, has become the first directly elected Indigenous president of Mexico’s Supreme Court, a historic milestone that is stirring controversy and debate over his record and the future of Mexican justice.

Aguilar, who grew up in the Mixtec community of San Agustín Tlacotepec, gained prominence in the 1990s for his involvement with the Zapatista movement and legal advocacy for indigenous communities. Later, he entered government service, serving as Subsecretary of Indigenous Rights and as General Coordinator of Indigenous Rights at the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples (INPI).

His transition from activist to establishment figure has drawn criticism from some indigenous groups, who accuse him of being “corrupted by power.” Aguilar also faces scrutiny for his role in government consultations on controversial megaprojects, including the Tren Maya and Interoceanic Corridor. The United Nations has documented several irregularities in these processes.

Despite Aguilar’s pledge to introduce legal pluralism and integrate indigenous legal systems into the Supreme Court, critics question his impartiality, citing his lack of constitutional law experience and ties to former President López Obrador. His historic appointment raises pressing concerns about the court’s independence and the protection of indigenous rights.

