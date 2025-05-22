Thursday, May 22, 2025
HomeNews
News

Why did a Mexican Navy ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge?

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
The ARM Cuauhtémoc, a two masted sailing ship
The ARM Cuauhtémoc at port in Dublin. The ship was seen hitting the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City earlier this week. (Miguel Mendez/Wikimedia)

After a Mexican Navy tall ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge this weekend, killing two cadets, global attention has been on the magnificent boat, despite the tragedy surrounding it. The ARM Cuauhtémoc, which was filmed crashing into the bridge, has a long and proud history of service with the Mexican Navy.

What does the ARM Cuauhtémoc do?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mexico News Daily (@mexiconewsdaily)

The Cuauhtémoc functions as a floating cultural embassy, spreading Mexican spirit at all the ports it visits. For more than four decades, it has served as a way for the government to inspire youth, promote Mexico and turn heads at every port it has visited.

But what happened in Brooklyn? Mexico News Daily’s María Meléndez explains what we know so far.

Mexico News Daily

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
An elephant at the Ostok sanctuary.

700 exotic animals evacuated from Sinaloa sanctuary due to cartel violence

MND Staff - 0
Ostok Sanctuary, home to about 700 animals including elephants, tigers and lions, transported its inhabitants 140 miles to a new refuge in Mazatlán after months of armed attacks, threats and supply shortages.
Inflation impacting canned goods

Inflation tests Mexico’s monetary easing strategy as prices spike in May

MND Staff - 1
The national statistics agency INEGI reported Thursday that the annual headline rate was 4.22% in the first 15 days of May, up from 3.93% across April.
Marco Rubio

Rubio says Mexico is more cooperative ‘than ever before’ in cartel crackdown, aims to stop flow of arms south

MND Staff - 11
In remarks before a House committee on Wednesday, Rubio was noticeably positive about U.S.-Mexico relations and announced a visit to Mexico in the coming weeks.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC