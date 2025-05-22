Why did a Mexican Navy ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge?

After a Mexican Navy tall ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge this weekend, killing two cadets, global attention has been on the magnificent boat, despite the tragedy surrounding it. The ARM Cuauhtémoc, which was filmed crashing into the bridge, has a long and proud history of service with the Mexican Navy.

What does the ARM Cuauhtémoc do?

The Cuauhtémoc functions as a floating cultural embassy, spreading Mexican spirit at all the ports it visits. For more than four decades, it has served as a way for the government to inspire youth, promote Mexico and turn heads at every port it has visited.

But what happened in Brooklyn? Mexico News Daily’s María Meléndez explains what we know so far.

