Are you ‘Confidently Wrong’ about Mexican airports? An update from our CEO

I have always enjoyed flying and the hustle and bustle of the whole airport travel experience. It’s fascinating for me to just watch the beehive-type activity of an airport. Planes of every size going to destinations far and wide. And such great people watching — business people, vacationers and families all rushing to get to their flights.

Mexico, of course, is no different. The team at MND frequently covers airport and flight news — a very popular topic with our readers. I have written several times about airports and flying in Mexico over the past two years. I first wrote about how much one can learn about the present and future trajectory of the Mexican economy by just observing the people and the flights at any airport. I discussed how by observing flight destinations, passengers and even inside the airplanes, one can learn so much about what is going on in the country.

I also wrote about the Tulum airport, a project long delayed but then finally constructed and opened in record time. I wanted to see first hand what this new international airport in the middle of the Mayan jungle was like. I felt that the airport, along with the Maya Train, represented the beginning of a new, significantly different chapter for this historically rural, poor and relatively untouched part of the country.

More recently, I wrote about a wonderful experience I had on a domestic flight and the great passenger I was fortunate enough to sit next to. He was flying to Los Cabos with his family to celebrate his 90th birthday and invited my wife and I to a tequila on the flight. In just 90 minutes of conversation, he shared a lifetime of wisdom. It was a flight that I most certainly will never forget.

In today’s column, I want to set up the second episode of MND’s podcast: “Confidently Wrong.” In this episode, we are talking about Mexico’s airports. We begin by discussing the construction and ultimate cancelation of the proposed Texcoco international airport in Mexico City (which currently is under water due to an exceptionally heavy rainy season), as well as the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), built under the AMLO administration as an alternative to the one canceled. We discuss the impact this has had on other large airports around the country, as well as the building boom taking place in nearly every airport nationwide, and how to make sense of it all.

Since many of you have flown into a Mexican airport at some point, this episode will likely resonate with you. So fasten your seat belts, stow your tray tables and check out episode 2 of MND’s podcast, “Confidently Wrong about Mexican Airports.”

Confidently Wrong Podcast Episode 2: Mexican Airports

You can watch all of the “Confidently Wrong” podcasts on MND’s Youtube channel, Mexico News Daily TV, or by searching “Mexico News Daily” on Spotify. Enjoy and let us know what you think.

Travis Bembenek is the CEO of Mexico News Daily and has been living, working or playing in Mexico for nearly 30 years.