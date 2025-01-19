With January almost over, what can we expect to see in Mexico over the coming year? While predicting the future is never easy, Mexico News Daily CEO Travis Bembenek has tried his best to look at the road ahead, whether its paved with challenges or opportunities.

From Donald Trump to the future of tourism and from railroads to renewables, the MND Perspectives podcast team break down the stories that they — and Travis — think will be shaping our 2025.

MND Perspectives: What to expect in 2025

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled from a Mexico News Daily article by Travis Bembenek. Edited by Rose Eglhoff. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett.