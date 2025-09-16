Canadian PM says Mexico visit aims to ‘reinforce North American prosperity’

Four days after President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that she would meet with the prime minister of Canada in Mexico City this Thursday, Mark Carney himself confirmed his upcoming visit to the Mexican capital.

Carney said on Tuesday that he would be in Mexico City this Thursday and Friday.

The purpose of the trip is to “deepen the Canada-Mexico partnership and reinforce North American prosperity,” according to a statement from the prime minister’s office (PMO).

“In Mexico, Prime Minister Carney will meet with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, to elevate and broaden the bilateral relationship, with a focus on security, infrastructure, investment, energy and trade,” the statement added.

The PMO noted that the meeting between the two leaders will follow their talks at the G7 Summit in Canada in June and visits to Mexico by Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Finance and National Revenue Minister François-Philippe Champagne in August.

“This visit will further strengthen our relationship and deliver greater prosperity and security for our workers and businesses,” the PMO said.

“Canada’s new government is diversifying and strengthening its trade relationships with reliable partners to create high-paying careers, grow our industries, secure new markets, and build more resilient supply chains,” it said.

Sheinbaum said on Friday that Carney would spend “the whole day” at the National Palace this Thursday.

“We’re going to have several meetings, and we’ll give a joint press conference the same day,” she told reporters.

The president indicated that trade would be a key focus of her discussions with Carney.

“We both have a lot of trade with the United States, but there is also a lot of Mexico–Canada trade, because of the treaty,” Sheinbaum said, referring to the USMCA free trade pact.

Both Mexico and Canada send the majority of their exports to the United States, and the U.S. government has recently slapped new tariffs on goods from both countries. Sheinbaum said in July that she and Carney had agreed to strengthen trade collaboration in light of the United States’ protectionist agenda. The two countries could conceivably support each other during the USMCA review process, which is scheduled for 2026.

United States President Donald Trump is unhappy that the U.S has large trade deficits with both Mexico and Canada, and has used tariffs to pressure the governments of the two countries to do more to stop the flow of narcotics, especially fentanyl, across their borders with the U.S. He has indicated that he wants to “renegotiate” the USMCA, not just review it.

On Friday, Sheinbaum also indicated that Canadian investment in Mexico would be a subject of discussion with Carney.

“There is also a lot of investment from Canadian businesspeople in Mexico. One case is mining, which has its particular features, and, as we have always said, has to comply with all environmental regulations. But there are other investments. There are investments, for example, in natural gas,” she said.

Sheinbaum also said that there are Canadian companies that are interested in investing in Mexico. She promoted investment opportunities in Mexico to a group of prominent Canadian business leaders during her visit to Canada in June.

On Tuesday, Carney said that “Canada and Mexico have a strong relationship, built on more than three decades of free trade.”

“In the face of a shifting global landscape, we are focused on elevating our partnerships in trade, commerce, security, and energy. Together, we will build stronger supply chains, create new opportunities for workers, and deliver greater prosperity and certainty for both Canadians and Mexicans,” he said.

The statement released by Carney’s office also included a selection of “quick facts” pertaining to the Canada-Mexico relationship. The PMO noted that:

Canada and Mexico marked 80 years of diplomatic relations in 2024.

Canadian trade and investment with Mexico are steadily growing, with nearly [CAD] $56 billion in two-way merchandise trade last year.

Canada and Mexico will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside the United States, from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

In 2024, Canada was Mexico’s fifth-largest merchandise trading partner, while Mexico is currently Canada’s third-largest single-country merchandise trading partner.

