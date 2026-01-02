Nature steals the spotlight from Mexico’s economic achievements: Friday’s mañanera recapped

President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Friday morning press conference was interrupted by an earthquake, but not before she summarized the past year’s positive economic news, including a record year for the peso, a big increase in foreign tourism and a strong performance by the stock market.

After conferring with members of civil protection authorities in Mexico City and Guerrero (the epicenter of the 6.5-magnitude temblor), Sheinbaum resumed the mañanera, concluding with the news that she would be taking the daily press conference on the road this year.

Five positive economic headlines highlighted

Sheinbaum was outlining Mexico’s solid financial footing heading into the new year when the earthquake alarm sounded inside Guillermo Prieto Hall, where presidential press conferences have been held since December 2018.

Before ordering the evacuation of the National Palace, Sheinbaum was discussing five big stories that played out in 2025:

Post-earthquake update

Upon resuming her press conference, Sheinbaum said she had spoken with Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado who indicated no serious damage had been reported from the earthquake which had its epicenter in San Marcos, about 74 kilometers (46 miles) east of Acapulco.

Sheinbaum also said overflights of Mexico City had not revealed any damage, although her Cabinet would remain vigilant and continue evaluating the situation in the capital and across the nation.

Así fue como la conferencia matutina de la presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum fue evacuada ante el sismo registrado la mañana de este viernes. Video: Salvador Corona – EL UNIVERSAL 📹 pic.twitter.com/UD0zo6mMgY — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) January 2, 2026

Federal health regulatory agency has a new boss

Mexico’s primary health regulatory agency, Cofepris, will now be headed by Víctor Hugo Borja, Sheinbaum announced.

Cofepris is responsible for protecting the public from health risks by overseeing products and services like food, medicines, medical devices, cosmetics and environmental factors.

The Health Ministry confirmed the appointment and Sheinbaum praised the work carried out by Cofepris since it was overhauled by her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“It’s a very important institution,” she said, adding that the implementation of new mechanisms has reduced approval times, making the institution more efficient.

In related news, Sheinbaum announced that the Welfare Pharmacies pilot program in México state is being evaluated and, if all goes well, it will be implemented across the country beginning in March. The goal is to “guarantee access to free medications at health centers and hospitals, as well as to strengthen the government’s door-to-door health care program,” she said.

Mañanera road shows begin next week

Starting on Jan. 8, the president will hold her Thursday and Friday morning press conferences “outside the National Palace in various locations throughout the country.”

Sheinbaum said she will travel with her Security Cabinet which will meet with their respective state and municipal counterparts, with the goal of monitoring security problems in each region and evaluating the progress of the implemented strategies.

Saying the decision responds to the need to strengthen dialogue and coordination between the federal government and local authorities, the itinerant press conferences will begin on Jan. 8 in Morelos. The following day, the mañanera will be held in Acapulco, Guerrero.

The mañanera road show will last at least until mid-February, she said.

With reports from Milenio, El Universal and Infobae