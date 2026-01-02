Nature steals the spotlight from Mexico’s economic achievements: Friday’s mañanera recapped

President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Friday morning press conference was interrupted by an earthquake, but not before she summarized the past year’s positive economic news, including a record year for the peso, a big increase in foreign tourism and a strong performance by the stock market.
After conferring with members of civil protection authorities in Mexico City and Guerrero (the epicenter of the 6.5-magnitude temblor), Sheinbaum resumed the mañanera, concluding with the news that she would be taking the daily press conference on the road this year.
Five positive economic headlines highlighted
Sheinbaum was outlining Mexico’s solid financial footing heading into the new year when the earthquake alarm sounded inside Guillermo Prieto Hall, where presidential press conferences have been held since December 2018.
Before ordering the evacuation of the National Palace, Sheinbaum was discussing five big stories that played out in 2025:
- Mexico now has the second-lowest unemployment in the world, a claim Sheinbaum first made on Dec. 26 when she announced Mexico recorded an unemployment rate of 2.7% in November, just behind Japan (2.6%). She said the data revealed tangible results from her government’s economic and labor policies.
- The peso recorded its best gains against the U.S. dollar in more than three decades, dipping under 18 pesos to the dollar for the first time since July 2024. Mexico’s currency appreciated just more than 16% against the dollar.
- Mexico’s Stock Exchange outperformed Wall Street in 2025, enjoying its best year since 2009, and the institutional stock exchange had its best year since it opened in 2018.
- Foreign visitors increased by 13.3% and the tourism sector saw sustained growth in investment and job creation. Tourism Minister Josefina Rodríguez told the assembled reporters that tourism GDP reached 2.71 trillion pesos (US $151 billion), comprising 8.7% of the national GDP and a growth of 2.5% compared to 2024.
- The minimum wage increase of 13% took effect on Thursday. The general daily minimum wage increased to 315.04 pesos (US $17.58), while the Northern Border Free Zone rate rose to 440.87 pesos (US $24.61).
Post-earthquake update
Upon resuming her press conference, Sheinbaum said she had spoken with Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado who indicated no serious damage had been reported from the earthquake which had its epicenter in San Marcos, about 74 kilometers (46 miles) east of Acapulco.
Sheinbaum also said overflights of Mexico City had not revealed any damage, although her Cabinet would remain vigilant and continue evaluating the situation in the capital and across the nation.
Así fue como la conferencia matutina de la presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum fue evacuada ante el sismo registrado la mañana de este viernes.
Video: Salvador Corona – EL UNIVERSAL 📹 pic.twitter.com/UD0zo6mMgY
— El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) January 2, 2026
Federal health regulatory agency has a new boss
Mexico’s primary health regulatory agency, Cofepris, will now be headed by Víctor Hugo Borja, Sheinbaum announced.
Cofepris is responsible for protecting the public from health risks by overseeing products and services like food, medicines, medical devices, cosmetics and environmental factors.
The Health Ministry confirmed the appointment and Sheinbaum praised the work carried out by Cofepris since it was overhauled by her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
“It’s a very important institution,” she said, adding that the implementation of new mechanisms has reduced approval times, making the institution more efficient.
In related news, Sheinbaum announced that the Welfare Pharmacies pilot program in México state is being evaluated and, if all goes well, it will be implemented across the country beginning in March. The goal is to “guarantee access to free medications at health centers and hospitals, as well as to strengthen the government’s door-to-door health care program,” she said.
Mañanera road shows begin next week
Starting on Jan. 8, the president will hold her Thursday and Friday morning press conferences “outside the National Palace in various locations throughout the country.”
Sheinbaum said she will travel with her Security Cabinet which will meet with their respective state and municipal counterparts, with the goal of monitoring security problems in each region and evaluating the progress of the implemented strategies.
Saying the decision responds to the need to strengthen dialogue and coordination between the federal government and local authorities, the itinerant press conferences will begin on Jan. 8 in Morelos. The following day, the mañanera will be held in Acapulco, Guerrero.
The mañanera road show will last at least until mid-February, she said.
With reports from Milenio, El Universal and Infobae