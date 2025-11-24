A 2-hour talk with Salma Hayek and a visit from the Honduran president: Monday’s mañanera recapped

Cold weather, an upcoming meeting with a fellow Latin American leader and an encounter with Oscar-nominated Mexican actress Salma Hayek were among the topics President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke about at her Monday morning press conference.

Here is a recap of the president’s Nov. 24 mañanera.

Freezing temperatures forecast this week

Asked what her “message” was for Mexico’s northern states as cold front No. 16 arrives, Sheinbaum noted that the government would issue a statement.

“Civil Protection issues it, but we do as well, as a precaution, so that people cover up,” she said.

“Through the National Guard and the Welfare Ministry we also distribute blankets in the highest, coldest areas,” Sheinbaum said.

In a statement, the federal government warned of temperatures as low as -10 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning and Thursday morning in mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Hoy, las #Temperaturas más bajas a nivel nacional se registraron en regiones de #Durango y #Chihuahua. En el mapa, las tonalidades violeta representan valores inferiores a 0 grados #Celsius. Más información en el link ⬇️ https://t.co/w7KUYjKyok pic.twitter.com/PDOSNsqfyZ — CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) November 24, 2025

It also said that temperatures were forecast to drop to as low as -5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning in high areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, México state, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

The government statement also noted that heavy to very heavy rain is forecast for Wednesday in parts of Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

It advised citizens to adopt various “self-care measures” amid the forecast low temperatures, including the use of thermal clothing and going to temporary shelters if their homes are not equipped to “cope with extreme cold.”

Sheinbaum to meet with president of Honduras on Tuesday

Sheinbaum acknowledged that she will meet with Honduran President Xiomara Castro in Mexico City on Tuesday.

Castro, whose four-year term will conclude in early 2026, arrived in Mexico on Sunday, and will take part in a “formal nation-to-nation visit” on Tuesday, Sheinbaum said.

“The two national anthems will be played” in the National Palace, she said.

“And after there will be a series of private meetings with her, further strengthening the good relationship with Honduras,” Sheinbaum said.

Asked to elaborate on her upcoming talks with Castro, the president only said they would discuss “issues of Latin America and the Caribbean.”

She noted that “Xiomara is about to end her term as president.”

“We’ve become good friends, since I met her, since she came [to Mexico],” Sheinbaum said.

Castro traveled to Mexico City last year for the president’s inauguration on Oct. 1.

“There is a strong relationship with Honduras, of economic activity and many other activities … and we intend for them to continue,” Sheinbaum said.

In recent years, Honduras was one of the main source countries for migrants who entered Mexico via its southern border as they sought to reach the United States. In an attempt to dissuade migration from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador extended his government’s employment programs, Sowing Life and Youths Building the Future, to the three Central American countries.

Sheinbaum speaks about her meeting with Salma Hayek

The day after she posted a photo to her Instagram account in which she appears with Salma Hayek, Sheinbaum acknowledged that she met with the Mexican actress in Veracruz, where she attended an event on Sunday to mark the bicentenary of Mexico’s “independence at sea.”

“She’s making a movie in Veracruz. She has already met with Rocío [Nahle], naturally, because she’s the governor [of Veracruz]. Rocío said to me, ‘Do you want to meet her?’ … and I said, ‘Yes, of course,'” the president said.

Sheinbaum said that she and Hayek spoke for almost two hours.

“She’s a woman who loves Mexico very much and her state, Veracruz,” she said of the Coatzacoalcos native.

“… The movie that she did about Frida turned Frida Kahlo into an icon in the entire world. Foreigners no longer come to Mexico to see [the art of] Diego Rivera, but rather [to see that of] Frida Kahlo. That movie was very important, for that reason,” Sheinbaum said.

She said that Hayek spoke to her about her film project in Veracruz, but told reporters she couldn’t tell them anything about it because the information is “private.”

Sheinbaum said that she hoped that the new movie, like “Frida,” would show off Mexico to the “whole world.”

The president also told reporters that she got on very well with Hayek, and noted that they spoke about “creating incentives” so that more Mexican and international films are made in Mexico.

The film industry creates “a lot of jobs,” Sheinbaum said before declaring that she likes to see women taking the initiative in various fields.

“And, in addition, [Hayek] has defended the compatriots [in the United States] a lot, and we thank her very much for that,” she said.