What do Mexicans want from their government? Monday’s mañanera recapped

During her Monday mañanera, President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to questions on a range of topics, including one on what Mexicans want from the federal government and another on the Mexican Navy ship that was involved in an accident in the United States earlier this year.

Sheinbaum also spoke about the current state of the main water system that supplies Mexico City, where water availability remains a concern despite an especially productive rainy season in 2025.

What do Mexicans want the most from the federal government? It depends on the state

A reporter asked Sheinbaum about her so-called “accountability tour,” in which the president has visited 23 states in recent weeks and delivered speeches to update residents on government projects and initiatives in each one.

When asked to cite the issues that citizens most want the government to attend to, Sheinbaum replied that there are different priorities in different states across the country.

“It depends on each location; every state is different,” she said.

“In some cases it’s security, in other cases it’s support for fishermen,” Sheinbaum said.

“In other cases, it’s support for the countryside,” she continued, referring to assistance for farmers.

“In other cases, [people want] greater access to employment for a certain sector of the population,” Sheinbaum said.

“For example, women aged 30 to 60 ask a lot for jobs,” she said, adding that Labor Minister Marath Bolaños is looking at ways in which the government can “generate conditions for employment” for women in that age bracket.

Sheinbaum is planning to deliver “accountability” speeches in all 31 states before concluding her national tour with an address in the Zócalo, Mexico City’s main square, on Sunday, Oct. 5.

She described the exercise in accountability on a “state-by-state” basis as a “very good experience.”

Sheinbaum asserted that “the people are very happy, not just inside the events but outside as well.”

“Providing [government] reports in the states is unprecedented. And the truth is that the people are happy that we’re holding ourselves accountable,” she said.

The president’s accountability tour commenced after she delivered her first annual government report to the nation in an upbeat 70-minute speech on Sept. 1.

CDMX’s main water supply system is at 84% of capacity

Sheinbaum noted that the Cutzamala water supply system — which consists of seven reservoirs — is now at 84% of capacity, up from 70% in late August.

Mexico City and surrounding areas have had a particularly fruitful rainy season this year, which has served to replenish the Cutzamala system reservoirs.

Sheinbaum highlighted that reservoir levels were “very low” in recent years, forcing authorities to reduce the quantity of water piped to the metropolitan area of Mexico City from the various reservoirs of the system.

“Normally, the Cutzamala [system] sends about 15 cubic meters per second to the metropolitan area, historically speaking. … Last year, it … [declined to] six cubic meters [per second], less than half,” Sheinbaum said.

She said that more water in the Cutzamala system, coupled with work that was undertaken to reduce leaks and control water pressure, will result in “less scarcity” of water in the Mexico City metropolitan area.

Sheinbaum said that rainfall this rainy season has helped fill reservoirs across Mexico, with the exception of four states.

“Baja California Sur, Baja California, Sonora and Sinaloa are the states where the rains haven’t arrived,” she said.

“And there are other states where, conversely, there is more rain than the historical average,” Sheinbaum said.

Mexican Navy ship that struck Brooklyn Bridge is ready to sail again

Sheinbaum noted that the Cuauhtémoc — the Mexican Navy tall ship that struck the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City in an accident in May that claimed the lives of two crew members — has been fixed.

“I don’t know if it’s today or tomorrow that it will set sail,” she said without mentioning a destination.

Mexico’s Navy Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the Cuauhtémoc — a training vessel — had arrived at Pier 86 in Manhattan after successfully completing sea trials.

It said that the ship “will continue to carry a message of goodwill across the seas of the world, sailing on behalf of Mexico as a symbol of pride and honor in our country.”