MND Tutor | Boleros

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily

Bolero is the heartbeat of Mexican memory, where every slow chord feels like opening an old family album. Born in 19th-century Cuba and carried by sea routes into Yucatán and Mexico City, it transformed from dance-hall rhythm into the smoky, intimate soundtrack of city nights and secret longings.

Discover iconic composers like Guty Cárdenas, Agustín Lara, Consuelo Velázquez, Álvaro Carrillo, and María Grever, whose songs turned heartbreak into high art and learn some Spanish as you go.



Frida Kahlo self-portrait

Is Frida Kahlo overrated?

Bethany Platanella - 0
it might be sacrilege to suggest, but Bethany Platanella takes a look at the (controversial) evidence behind the claim.
Ricky Martin performing

Latin music legend Ricky Martin is returning to his ‘beloved Mexico’

MND Staff - 0
The song-and-dance sensation, now 54, will play the La Paz Carnaval in Baja California Sur before performing in seven other Mexican cities throughout March.
Two photos: On the left, a hand holds a tiny gold mask. On the right, townspeople gather around a table filled with dusty clay pots and vases

Accusations fly after an influencer unearths ancient Mixtec treasures in Oaxaca

MND Staff - 1
The influencers and townspeople dug up dozens of vases, pots and a tiny, intricate gold mask — items they hope the government will allow the community to keep.
