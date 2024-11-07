9 of Mexico’s coolest real estate offerings and where to find them

Mexican real estate is undoubtedly in vogue, with some of the absolute coolest offerings anywhere in the world. The climate and ambiance of many of its cities and towns attract investors from all over the world. Whether it’s new construction or stunning traditional houses transformed into modern spaces, the architectural and design scene in Mexico has flourished in recent years, and combined with positive indicators in the real estate market, this presents a great opportunity for investment.

Projections for real estate in Mexico, both residential and commercial, for the period from 2024 to 2029 are optimistic. According to an analysis by Mordor Intelligence, the residential real estate sector in Mexico is expected to grow by 4.14% during this period. But what does investing in property here actually get you?

Well, look no further, because here is our selection of some of the best real estate deals currently available in Mexico.

Nature melds with modern architecture in Oaxaca

With a delicate and elegant design by architect Juan José Rivera Río, this construction blurs the boundaries between interior and exterior spaces as its simple lines harmonize with the surrounding nature. Located in Huatulco, along the beautiful Pacific coast, this area is experiencing growth while maintaining a low profile compared to other Mexican beaches. Here, you will experience spaciousness and breathtaking views of the ocean. Amenities include saltwater swimming pools, a hydro-massage pool, a wellness center and a gym. The development offers houses ranging from 180 to 435 square meters in size, with two to four bedrooms and two to five bathrooms, depending on your preference.

Colonial elegance in the heart of Mérida

This colonial home in the Historic Center of Yucatán’s capital features beautiful architecture, with high ceilings, large windows and skylights that create a sense of open space and light throughout the property. The walls and ceilings preserve some of the original materials, adding a special charm with a modern touch. The ceramic floors, rustic doors, ironwork and expansive garden filled with amate, the sacred Maya tree, along with the original facade.

The property’s charms are only enhanced by its proximity to major landmarks like Parque La Ermita de Santa Isabel.

An eco-abode on the Oaxaca Riviera

This stunning architectural project is situated on one of the most beautiful beaches in Oaxaca, Santa Elena del Tule. The views from the property are spectacular, with the Pacific Ocean in front and the rock formations of the Sierra Madre del Sur surrounding it. The renowned architect behind this project is Bernardo Quinzaños of firm CCA.

The location provides a sense of intimacy and pristine nature, as it is only 40 minutes from Puerto Escondido. The property offers amenities such as massages, an outdoor jungle gym, a bar, an organic vegetable garden, meditation and yoga sessions and the option of a personal chef who can prepare dinners in the comfort of your home or provide cooking classes to help you learn new culinary skills. The construction size is 125 m², with 1-2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

An original gem in San Miguel de Allende

Casa Palikao is truly a gem in a town renowned for its quality of life. Located in the heart of San Miguel, the house dates back to 1764, with its iconic central courtyard and high ceilings reminiscent of the classic 18th-century haciendas. The renovation was overseen by internationally acclaimed interior designer Anne-Marie Midy and local landscape designer Timoteo Wachter. The property features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a total area of 1,157 square meters. One of its main attractions is the beautiful pool at the center of the house.

The perfect house for entertaining in Valle de Bravo

Situated in a privileged setting with stunning views of a private lake and just a couple of hours from Mexico City, Cardo Santo was designed by the renowned architect Manuel Cervantes Céspedes. It is part of a collection of farmhouses following the farm-to-table concept. Each house features its own garden, and the community was envisioned as a gastronomic hub surrounded by trails, orchards, gardens and water features. The property offers four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and 406 square meters of construction.

The quintessential Cuernavaca home

This property embodies a beautiful Mexican rustic design, reminiscent of ex-haciendas, yet with a distinct 1950s Cuernavacan style. The property features a spacious layout, a central pool surrounded by a lovely garden, adobe floors and talavera tiles. The house has a total area of nearly 660 square meters with 151 square meters of construction, and includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A Puebla hideaway

This property spans 1,487 square meters and exemplifies the classical rustic style of Mexico. The house is all on one level, featuring high ceilings and mud floors that showcase its stunning beauty. It includes four bathrooms, three bedrooms, a beautiful pool, a garden and terraces.

Rustic sophistication in Tlalpan

Filled with light, this house features high ceilings and represents the rustic classical Mexican construction style that is both elegant and simple. Featuring wood and stone elements, the property includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a total area of 660 square meters and 327 square meters of construction. Situated in one of the most beautiful areas in Mexico City, near the southern forest, the garden and layout of the spaces in this property are major highlights.

A turn-of the century palace in Santa María la Ribera

This area of Mexico City is undergoing growth and revitalization. Filled with colonial houses, the potential of this zone is remarkable. Cedro 328 is a prime example. Built in 1900, this property is currently undergoing restoration and transformation to create 14 apartments within a Porfiriato-era building with a central garden. The space is stunning, and the structure is awe-inspiring with its high ceilings, halls and patios. Each apartment features either one or two bedrooms and one or one and a half bathrooms, along with a kitchen, living room and dining room.

Ana Paula de la Torre is a Mexican journalist and collaborator for various outlets including Milenio, Animal Político, Vice, Newsweek en Español, Televisa and Mexico News Daily.