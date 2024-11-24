A local’s guide to Puerto Vallarta’s Malecón

If there’s any place more touristy than Puerto Vallarta’s cruise marina, it’s the city’s Malecón. The mile-long stretch of Pacific promenade has the most spectacular Bay of Banderas and sunset views. But that means it is also one of the first places in town where tourists — and the businesses that cater to them — flock to in droves.

But that doesn’t mean that locals and long-time residents don’t also enjoy the Malecón. It has been a city landmark since the 1930s and is truly a front-row seat for the most swoon-worthy, explosive sunsets which, I argue, are among the very best in the world. While some visitors get swept up in the tourist traps, savvy travelers know that the Malecón is best enjoyed through the eyes of those who call this paradise home. With a little insider knowledge and a touch of wanderlust, you’ll discover the heart of Puerto Vallarta, one sculpture, sunset and café at a time.

Start with the sculptures

No matter how many times I visit the Malecón, no trip is complete without a stroll amongst the sculptures, part of the quintessential Malecón experience. I’m always drawn to the poignant “Nostalgia” by Ramiz Barquet, a heartbreaking tribute to love and memory that always tugs at the heartstrings. I love the quirky “The Boy on the Seahorse,” perched ready to dive into the waves. Don’t miss Sergio Bustamante’s “In Search of Reason,” which is always popular for a photo op. Every piece tells a story.

Skip the flash, find the flavor

Let’s be clear: La Vaquita, Mandala and Zoo Bar might seem like the pulse of Malecón nightlife, but locals give these flashy spots a hard pass. Overpriced drinks, ear-splitting music and a tourist-packed scene aren’t what Puerto Vallarta is all about. Instead, venture a few steps off the beaten path for a different vibe.

Start with a stop at La Bodeguita del Medio, the Mexican cousin of Havana’s famed bar. Locals love the mojitos here — minty, refreshing and dangerously easy to drink. The live salsa music is pure electric energy.

For a quieter vibe, head to Bar La Playa on the Zona Romantica side of the Malecón. This pint-sized gem is where locals unwind with cold beer and cocktails. You may also want to try All Access Sports Bar right next door. Grab a high-top table on the sidewalk for some people watching.

Skies on fire

There’s an unspoken rule in Puerto Vallarta: When the sun dips toward the horizon, everything else can wait. The Malecón’s sunsets are legendary, painting the sky in swirls of pink, orange and gold. Grab a bench, or better yet a table at Vitea Oceanfront Bistro. This chic, ocean-facing spot offers the perfect vantage point to watch the day dissolve into evening. You can also snag a table on the sand at Langostino’s Restaurant and Bar. This beachfront institution does see its share of tourists, but it’s been around for decades and the locals love it, too.

Dine like a local

The dining scene along the Malecón is a delightful mix, and a little guidance goes a long way. For Italian, head straight to La Dolce Vita, a spot beloved for its fresh pasta and carpaccios. Yes, you’re in Mexico, but who can resist a decadent seafood pasta and a glass of Chianti?

When you’re craving seafood, nothing beats Lamara Olas Altas. This unassuming eatery is a ceviche paradise, serving up the freshest seafood with bright, zesty flavors. A tuna tostada paired with a cold Pacífico will send you over the edge.

If coffee is your love language, make a pilgrimage to Puerto Café. This local haunt serves up single-origin Mexican coffee with a side of friendly banter. Whether you need a pre-stroll espresso or a mid-day cold blue, this is a great spot to fuel up.

And when indulgence calls, there’s Sendo, a decadent omakase-style sushi experience that truly rivals anything on the streets of Tokyo.

Skip the souvenirs

Before you’re tempted by that colorful ceramic skull or embroidered tote, here’s the tea: Malecón souvenirs are almost always marked up. While the stalls offer eye-catching wares, Puerto Vallarta natives prefer hunting for treasures at boutique shops like Lemongrass Boutique or local markets.

Evenings on the Malecón

After dinner, the Malecón transforms into a lively carnival of street performers, live music and food vendors. Stroll along and soak in the colorful chaos. When your feet tire, grab a late-night table at Vitea for one more drink or head over to El Colibri, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar that has a great energy and fun social scene.

Puerto Vallarta’s Malecón is more than a tourist hotspot: it’s a living, breathing slice of local life. While it’s easy to get caught up in the neon lights and souvenir stands, a little curiosity goes a long way. Stick to the spots locals love, and you’ll leave with some great memories and more than a few sunset photos.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.