Aeroméxico announces 2 new direct flights to Europe from CDMX and Monterrey

Aerial view of Barcelona Eixample residential district and Sagrada Familia Basilica at sunrise.
Both the flights to Paris and Barcelona will be seasonal, operating between spring and fall 2026. (Shutterstock)

Aeroméxico announced on Monday two new nonstop flights to Europe starting next year. The northern city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, will have a direct flight to Paris, France, and Mexico City will have a direct flight to Barcelona, Spain.

The flights eliminate the need for layovers in Mexico City or Madrid and improve Mexico’s international connectivity, especially in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nuevo León Governor García announced the new direct route to Paris, which will operate from April 13 through Oct. 22, 2026, during his Fourth State Address on Sunday.

In his speech, García highlighted the progress Nuevo León has made in mobility and airport infrastructure development, which, he said, is allowing the state to attract more international routes and connect Monterrey with major destinations worldwide.

“All the U.S. and Canadian [World Cup] venues now have direct flights to Monterrey (MTY). If you want to fly [here], we’re going to have a new airport. If you want to drive, if you’re coming from Houston or Dallas, you can arrive safely at the stadium via the Gloria-Colombia border crossing,” he said. 

The flight announcement coincides with the ongoing renovation of Nuevo León’s main airport, which, according to Samuel García, aims to meet the growing demand from domestic and international passengers and provide improved transportation services before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The upgrades to MTY are focused on expanding commercial and private flight capacity in an effort to transform the state into a national airport hub. The project, called “Northern Airport,” includes the construction of two runways, a new commercial flight terminal and the development of a high-end shopping center.

According to the state government, construction will be completed in December this year, but operations are expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

MEX-BCN

Aeroméxico also announced that it will resume its direct flight between Mexico City and Barcelona, starting March 28, 2026, and operating through Oct. 24, 2026. 

With six weekly flights on board a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, the flight responds to the growing passenger flow between the two cities. In 2024, traffic between Barcelona and Mexico City reached 156,000 passengers, of which 44,000 traveled via connecting flights. 

Flight AM37 will depart from Mexico City International Airport (MEX) every day of the week, except Tuesday, at 5:20 p.m., arriving in Barcelona International Airport (BCN) the following day at 12:30 p.m.

The return trip will be made via flight AM38, which will depart BCN on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2:45 p.m., arriving in MEX at 7:20 p.m. on the same day.

The recovery of the route is the result of a collaboration between the Mexican carrier and the Barcelona Air Route Development Committee (CDRA). The CDRA is made up of BCN airport operator AENA, the Generalitat of Catalonia, the Barcelona City Council and the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce, with the support of strategic entities such as Turespaña, the Catalan Tourism Agency, Acció and Barcelona Tourism.

With reports from Infobae, Metropoli Abierta and Milenio

