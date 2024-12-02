Alternative Mexican aventures for a Christmas to remember

For the first time in over a decade, I’m going to taking my Christmas vacations in Mexico. It’s the peak of high season for Canadian and American visitors since most of us get time off for the holidays.

States like Quintana Roo and Oaxaca will be crowded with tourists. But, as someone who has been to most of the popular tourist spots, one question comes to mind: What other places in Mexico should I explore instead?

I asked some family members, friends I have in Mexico and Mexican-Canadian residents I know for their recommendations and created a new “Mexico bucket list” with three Mexican states that make for the perfect Christmas vacation.

If you plan to be in Mexico this holiday season and want to go off the beaten path, you’ve come to the right article!

Channel my inner Indiana Jones in Puebla

Do you know where the biggest known pyramid in the world is? It’d be fair to guess the great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt. But believe it or not, it’s a short day trip away from Puebla. It’s called The Great Pyramid of Cholula and even holds a Guinness World Record. While it’s not as tall, it boasts significantly more volume than its Cairene cousins, making it an impressive feat of engineering.

From afar, Cholula seems like a mountain with a yellow church overlooking all the people and town streets below. But drone footage of the pyramid gives you a better idea of its impressive architectural stature.

Losing yourself within the city of Puebla also sparks adventure. If you wander around its downtown center, there’s a plethora of beautiful colonial architecture and talavera tiles everywhere you look. If you’re a history buff (or love taking pics for your socials), the Puebla Cathedral is a great item to add to the itinerary. If you pray hard enough at the cathedral, “apparently” you’ll be granted three wishes according to folklore.

In the event you’ve always wanted to go on a safari in Africa but couldn’t afford the flights, Puebla has other next best thing — Africam Safari. It’s possible to see elephants, lions, flamingos, monkeys, and so much more in this excursion, which just adds layers to an Indiana Jones-like adventure where you’re in a constant state of discovering new things.

Puebla is also home to a great version of Mexican cuisine. From mole poblano, cemitas, and tacos arabes, you can eat your way through Mercado de Sabores and indulge in the local flavors.

Enjoy tacos and hang out in Campeche

Full disclosure: Campeche tacos are some of my favorites. I’ve become something of a foodie over the years, and I love the combination of steak, chorizo, and chicharrones, a speciality of street stalls in the city. I also like adding slices of avocados inside to make it my own, along with lime and a touch of salsa verde.

So, why not go to the source for the most authentic version of Campeche tacos? If you’re a foodie, I’d say Campeche is as good an option as anywhere else in Mexico. Since it’s in the Yucatán Peninsula, you’re also able to enjoy things like cochinita pibil and panuchos, so there are plenty of delicious options.

But exploring Campeche’s downtown center is also well worth your time. This scenic colonial town by the water looks like the best place to move to if I’m ever a digital nomad again. If you consider its historical background, I’d say this is one of the most underrated cities in Mexico.

Once a major trading port for silver, Campeche flourished as an important settlement for the Spanish in the 1500s. But since there was a lot of money going in and out of that part of Mexico, there were also frequent pirate attacks. Eventually, this forced the residents of Campeche to find a solution, leading to the construction of fortified walls and bastions in the 17th century.

Today, these fortified walls, cannons, and other military architecture once used to combat Captain Jack Sparrow and his men are UNESCO World Heritage sites. The historically curious can take a guided tour to learn about it in more detail.

If you’re like me and appreciate a good beach day, Campeche also has you covered. Isla Aguada and Playa Bonita have a good combination of calm waters and just enough sand so you’re not constantly getting it off your clothes as you would be on most beaches in Quintana Roo. Campeche beaches promote seafront vibes that encourage relaxation by the water. Almost like sitting by the lake in a lawn chair.

It might not feel like a Christmas vacation, but Campeche is an important (and iconic) part of Mexico that’s rarely overrun by crowds, making it a great place to visit this December.

Have a local experience in Veracruz.

Last year, I met someone from Veracruz at my office job in Canada. When I was thinking of new Mexican vacation ideas, one of the first things I did was ask my friend, Librado, how to make the most of my time in Veracruz if I were to be there for a few days.

“I would go to La Parroquia for breakfast and then go to the aquarium,” Librado said. “If I’m there for a while, I would also go to San Andres to see the waterfalls and beaches.”

I was happy to learn La Parroquia is an old-school establishment with traditional values when it comes to making coffee, which is awesome since I enjoy café culture. Upon more research, I learned that Veracruz has Cuban and African influences in its cuisine, music, and even their local dialect. The state even has its own Spanish vernacular.

Veracruz hosts an annual Afro-Caribbean Festival, so the multicultural influences here make it a unique and eclectic part of Mexico.

Just outside the city, San Andres Tuxtla also caught my attention. A three-hour bus from Veracruz, it’s a popular getaway for locals, and a great option for tourists who like chasing waterfalls, hiking, or tanning on the sand.

The nature in Salto de Eyipantla and Cascada El Tucan alone looks breathtaking. If hiking is your thing, I’d recommend going down one of these walking trails. The Playa Hermosa trail is the easiest to do, will lead you to picturesque views and is perfect for taking photos along the way.

The more Librado tells me about his hometown, the more I realize how different Veracruz is compared to the rest of Mexico. It makes me want to go see it for myself.

Next stop, who knows?

If you have other ideas in mind for a unique Christmas vacation in Mexico, let us know in the comments. With 32 states in the country, there’s so much to see outside of the popular spots.

Ian Ostroff is an indie author, journalist, and copywriter from Montreal, Canada. You can find his work in various outlets, including Map Happy and The Suburban. When he’s not writing, you can find Ian at the gym, a café, or anywhere within Mexico visiting family and friends.