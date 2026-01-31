Friday, January 30, 2026
Tourism Ministry, seeking to reactivate local tourism, opens new beach access points in Tulum

By MND Staff
Tulum beach
The four new access points, in addition to the seven recently added, will be in Jaguar Park. (Elizabeth Ruiz/Cuartoscuro.com)

The Tourism Ministry has confirmed that there will soon be four new public beach access points in Tulum as part of its plan to reactivate tourism in the popular resort destination in the state of Quintana Roo.

Tourism Minister Josefina Rodríguez has been on record declaring that the opening of beaches is a priority of the government’s comprehensive strategy for the Mexican Caribbean.

Josefina Rodriguez
Tourism Minister Josefina Rodríguez has long supported increased beach access for the public living in or visiting Tulum, Quintana Roo. (Alain Hernández/Cuartoscuro.com)

“Beaches are not a privilege, they are a right,” Rodríguez said, emphasizing the goal of diversifying what’s on offer to tourists and reducing the effects of seasonality.

Rodríguez told reporters that a key element of the Tulum Reborn tourism development plan is to guarantee the right to freely enjoy the beaches. The plan was launched in November in response to a decline in tourism which, some critics said, was partly due to restricted access to beaches.

“Tulum currently has seven new public access points, and four more will be added next week,” she said, adding that the new access points are located within Jaguar Park, “a space with top-tier infrastructure that combines conservation, recreation and tourism.”

All the access points feature appropriate signage as well as spaces such as the sports corridor, which allows tourists and residents to enjoy recreational activities in proximity to the sea free of charge.

Rodríguez also said “a permanent dialogue is being maintained with hotel owners” to ensure public access in Tulum’s Hotel Zone. “This is in accordance with federal decrees that establish the right of way when there is not enough public access,” she said.

Additionally, an inter-institutional assessment in conjunction with the Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development Ministry and the Environment Ministry has been ongoing for more than three months and includes adjustments to federal regulations, as well as land-use planning in coordination with the municipal and Quintana Roo governments.

Similar forums are taking place in Baja California and in destinations such as Acapulco.

Sectur is also conducting a nationwide assessment to identify and establish new public access points to the country’s beaches and is developing a National Registry of these access points.

With reports from Periodismo Objetivo and Reportur 

