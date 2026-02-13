Friday, February 13, 2026
HomeTravel
TravelYucatan Peninsula

Canada overtakes US as Mexico’s top air travel partner for tourism

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Cancún airport
Passengers crowd the Cancún airport. Lately, more and more of them are Canadian, and fewer and fewer American. (Elizabeth Ruiz/Cuartoscuro.com)

Data from a variety of sources now show that Canadians — not Americans — are the top international visitors arriving to Mexico’s main tourist destination, the Caribbean coast. And for the first time ever, the Cancún-Toronto route ranked as the busiest of any international flight to Mexico, according to the Mexican Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC).

Of 10 air routes with the most international traffic to the Mexican Caribbean last year, six connecting with the U.S. showed downturns while two Canadian flights experienced significant passenger surges.

A study conducted by the Center for Advanced Research in Sustainable Tourism (STARC) at Anáhuac University’s Quintana Roo campus revealed that travel from Toronto, the capital of the Canadian province of Ontario, climbed 26.1% compared to 2024, displacing the two flights from Texas (Dallas-Cancún and Houston-Cancún) which had traditionally topped this annual list.

In fact, last year’s Dallas-Cancún flights had 4.5% fewer passengers than in 2024. Two other popular U.S.-Caribbean routes suffered declines last year — Chicago-Cancún (down 11.7%) and Atlanta-Cancún (–2%).

In contrast, the Montreal-Cancún connection surged 24%.

The STARC study concluded that the likely cause of the rise in travel to Mexico by Canadians is a reaction to the punitive policies, threats and insults directed toward Canada by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has even proposed making it the 51st U.S. state.

Francisco Madrid
Francisco Madrid, director of the Center for Advanced Research in Sustainable Tourism that documented the rise in Canadian air passengers to Mexico’s Caribbean coast, predicts that airlines will continue to exploit the “Trump effect” to woo more Canadian passengers, whose numbers rose by 12% to 13% in 2025.  (STARC)

On Thursday, Forbes Magazine wrote that Canadians are one year into a boycott of U.S. destinations that has cost the U.S. economy US $4.5 billion. The boycott is likely to continue in 2026, Forbes said, as trips to the U.S. turned lower in January.

Citing data from Mexico’s Tourism Ministry, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported in December that the number of Canadians flying to Mexico increased 11.3% between January and September 2025 compared to the year before, an increase of almost 200,000 tourists.

“I do think that there is a Trump effect, but I don’t think it’s only a Trump effect. … Mexico is an attractive possibility for Canadians … and we see that reflected in the numbers,” Sara Ranghi, marketing director for Meliá Hotels International, told the CBC.

Francisco Madrid, director of STARC, forecast that airlines will not miss the opportunity presented by the Trump effect to take advantage of the Canadian market. 

“The Canadian market made a big difference in 2025, growing by approximately 12 to 13%,” he said.

With reports from El Economista, Forbes Magazine and CBC

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

A history of the Maya: Late Classic period

Dr. Pablo Mumary - 2
Ancient Maya civilization peaked during the Late Classic period, as major cities formed in Tikal, Palenque and Copán, and populations exceeded 10 million in total.
women serving tourist

UN tourism program aims to boost benefits and reduce harm to Mexico’s coastal communities

MND Staff - 4
By joining the U.N.'s iCOAST program, the Tourism Ministry seeks to end Mexicans' longstanding ambivalence toward tourism, in which its positives have sometimes been overshadowed by its harms.
Andaz Mexico City Condesa pets

Mexico City’s most paw-some pet hotels

Bethany Platanella - 0
To say Mexico City welcomes pets is a bit of an understatement. The capital city is filled wit dog-friendly parks as well as trendy dog-friendly hotels.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC