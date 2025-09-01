The only airport with direct flights to every 2026 World Cup city? It’s Cancún

Cancún is the only airport in Mexico offering direct flights to all 16 host cities of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to Quintana Roo Tourism Minister Bernardo Cueto.

That unique connectivity, Cueto maintained, positions Cancún as the “gateway to the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” a strategic hub for fans and tourists traveling between the tournament’s matches.

“Quintana Roo [Cancun’s state] is much more than sun and sand,” Cueto said. “Its tourist, historical, natural, and culinary attractions make us a must-see for soccer fans visiting Mexico, the United States, and Canada in 2026.”

There are frequent flights from Cancún International Airport (CUN) to Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey, the three host cities in Mexico. The 11 U.S. World Cup sites with a Cancún connection are Boston, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Los Angeles, Kansas City, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Atlanta. Among the various Canadian destinations with direct flights from Cancún are that country’s two World Cup hosts, Vancouver and Toronto.

Beyond the current destinations, Quintana Roo authorities are exploring the possibility of opening new direct routes from Spain, the United Kingdom and Poland, to facilitate the arrival of international travelers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

To further strengthen Cancún’s position as an international hub for the tournament, the Quintana Roo Chamber for Tourism Promotion (CPTQ) revealed that it is holding conversations with FIFA to host a “FIFA Fan Fest,” an event that would serve as a gathering place for soccer fans to watch matches on a large screen in addition to various dynamic activities that create a vibrant World Cup atmosphere.

“It’s an ongoing initiative,” Rodrigo de la Peña, president of the Cancún, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres Hotel Association (AHCPMIM), told the news outlet Reportur. “.We’re working on the design of a comprehensive package that would include tickets, a giant screen area, cultural and culinary activities, and, of course, the vibe of the Mexican Caribbean.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to bring millions of international travelers to Mexico. The federal Tourism Ministry (Sectur) estimates that the country will receive up to 5 million additional tourists in 2026.

With reports from Quinta Fuerza and Reportur